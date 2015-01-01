पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:खर्रा सरपंच के इकलौते बेटे की रायपुर में कोरोना से मौत, एहतियात के साथ अंत्येष्टि

बालाेद2 दिन पहले
  • युवक को टीबी भी था, कोरोनाकाल में जिले के 47 संक्रमित दम तोड़ चुके

जिला मुख्यालय से 27 किमी दूर गुरूर ब्लॉक के ग्राम खर्रा निवासी हेमंत साहू (38 वर्ष) की मौत रायपुर मेकाहारा में गुरुवार को हो गई। जिनका अंतिम संस्कार शुक्रवार को गाइडलाइन अनुसार किया गया। जिसकी पुष्टि राजस्व, स्वास्थ्य व ग्राम पंचायत ने की है।
एसडीएम सिल्ली थॉमस ने बताया कि कोरोना से मौत की जानकारी मिलने के बाद शव सुपुर्द की कार्रवाई करने शुक्रवार को रायपुर सीएमएचओ व अस्पताल अधीक्षक, प्रबंधक को आदेश पत्र भेजे थे। तहसीलदार भी लगातार मॉनिटरिंग करते रहें ताकि शव का अंतिम संस्कार हो सकें। मृतक गांव के सरपंच राधिका साहू का इकलौता बेटा था। सरपंच ने बताया कि मेकाहारा रायपुर में गुरुवार दोपहर 3 बजे हेमंत ने अंतिम सांस ली। शुक्रवार को दोपहर तक शव आने का इंतजार करते रहे। देर शाम शव के पहुंचने पर अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। 12 नवंबर को रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। इसके पहले भिलाई, धमतरी, रायपुर के हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराए थे तब जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई थी।
टीबी, पेट में अल्सर सहित अन्य बीमारियों से जूझ रहा था। कुछ दिनों से खाना भी नहीं खा रहा था। हेमंत का एक बेटा और एक बेटी है। बीएमओ डॉ. जीआर रावटे ने बताया कि हेमंत कोरोना के पहले टीबी, सिकलिन यानी खून की कमी से भी जूझ रहा था। परिजन कई अस्पतालों में इलाज करा रहे थे। 19 नवंबर को मौत हुई है। जिनका अंतिम संस्कार खर्रा में गाइडलाइन अनुसार किया गया।
इस माह 16 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी: इस माह एक-दो दिन के अंतराल में कोरोना से मौत का सिलसिला जारी है। इस माह 16 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। ओवरऑल कोरोनाकाल में 47 संक्रमित दम तोड़ चुके है। दूसरे जिले के अस्पतालों में मौत होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मेडिकल बुलेटिन जारी कर पुष्टि की जाती है। विभाग की ओर से लोगों से अपील की जा रही है कि सावधानी बरतें क्योंकि संक्रमण का खतरा बरकरार है।

