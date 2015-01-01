पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यह हाल:2005 में लीड कॉलेज को मिला था सी प्लस ग्रेड, तब से अब तक नैक टीम का है इंतजार

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2022 तक नैक मूल्यांकन नहीं कराने वाले कॉलेजों को यूजीसी व रूसा से नहीं मिलेगा फंड

जिले के लीड शासकीय घनश्याम सिंह गुप्त पीजी कॉलेज में 2005 में नैक टीम पहुंची थी। तब निर्धारित मापदंडों के आधार पर कॉलेज को सी प्लस ग्रेड दिया गया था। इसी अनुसार फंड मिला था। इसके बाद से अब तक टीम को प्रबंधन बुला नहीं पाई है यानी इंतजार हो रहा है। जबकि यूजीसी गाइडलाइन अनुसार हर 5 साल में टीम को निरीक्षण कराने के लिए सेल्फ स्टडी रिपोर्ट भेजना चाहिए लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हो पाया। शासकीय हो या निजी, सभी कॉलेजों को नेशनल एक्रिडिएशन काउंसिल (नैक) से मूल्यांकन कराना होगा। जिले में लीड सहित 13 सरकारी व 5 निजी कॉलेज संचालित हो रही है। 2022 तक हर हाल में कॉलेजों को नैक मूल्यांकन करना होगा, नहीं तो विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) और रूसा से अनुदान नहीं मिलेगा। लगातार मूल्यांकन नहीं कराने पर संबंधित संस्थान की मान्यता भी प्रभावित हो सकती है। इसलिए सभी कॉलेजों के लिए नैक मूल्यांकन करना अनिवार्य किया गया है। पिछले साल साइंस कॉलेज दुर्ग में नैक मूल्यांकन की प्रक्रिया व इसके मापदंड की जानकारी दी थी।

यह है मापदंड, जिसका पालन करना है जरूरी

  • समय से पाठ्यक्रम संचालित हो।
  • पढ़ाने में शिक्षक नई तकनीक का उपयोग कर रहे हों।
  • प्रोफेसर और स्कॉलर दोनों का रिसर्च में इन्वॉल्वमेंट हो।
  • इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर में लैब, लाइब्रेरी, क्लास रूम, स्पोर्ट्स फैसिलिटी, क्लास रूम में प्रोजेक्टर आदि हों।
  • प्रतियोगी परीक्षा के लिए बच्चों को तैयार किया जाए। प्लेसमेंट कैंपस हो, लैंग्वेज लैब भी हो।
  • सोसायटी के लिए एनएसएस, एनसीसी और रेडक्रास के माध्यम से होने वाले काम बताने होंगे।

नैक के लिए डाक्यूमेंट्री प्रूफ भी अब देना होगा
कॉलेजों को अब नैक मूल्यांकन के लिए डाक्यूमेंट्री प्रूफ भी देना होगा। पेश किए गए डॉक्यूमेंट को मूल्यांकन के दौरान 70 फीसदी स्थान दिया जाएगा। 30 फीसदी हिस्सा निरीक्षण टीम के हाथों में होगी। नैक के मूल्यांकन के लिए कॉलेज को खुले कम से कम 5 साल होना चाहिए और नियम 2-एफ से संबद्धता कम से कम दो साल का होना चाहिए। इसे लेकर हले पूरी जानकारी विस्तार के साथ दी जा चुकी है।

भास्कर रि-कॉल: एलएलबी की संबद्धता बना है रोड़ा
जिले के लीड कॉलेज में मूल्यांकन करने नैक टीम का नहीं आने में एलएलबी (लॉ प्रोफेशनल कोर्स) की संबद्धता नहीं मिल पाना रोड़ा बना हुआ है। यह रोड़ा बनने का कारण खुद प्रबंधन ही है, दरअसल संबद्धता के नवीनीकरण के लिए तीन साल निर्धारित शुल्क जमा करना पड़ता है। यह फीस 2012 के पहले जमा हुआ है या नहीं? इस पर ही संशय की स्थिति है। नई दिल्ली की बीसीआई (बार काउंसिल आफ इंडिया) की मानें तो 2012 के पहले फीस नहीं जमा किया गया है। इसलिए मूल्यांकन करने नहीं पहुंच रहे है यानि नवीनीकरण प्रोसेस नहीं हो पा रहा है। वहीं प्रबंधन अनजान है कि 2012 के पहले कितनी फीस जमा करना बचा है।

पिछले साल गाइडलाइन में बदलाव ताकि ग्रेडिंग मिले
राष्ट्रीय मूल्यांकन एवं प्रत्यायन परिषद (नैक) ने कॉलेजों में होने वाली ग्रेडिंग की गाइडलाइन में पिछले साल से बड़ा बदलाव किया है। जिसमें कई ऐसी अनिवार्यता खत्म कर दी गई हैं। जो बेहतरीन ग्रेड में सबसे बड़ी बाधा बनती थीं। यह नहीं पूछा जाएगा कि उनके यहां कितने विदेशी छात्र पढ़ रहे हैं? अन्य राज्यों के कितने छात्र एडमिशन लेते हैं और अन्य राज्यों का टीचिंग स्टाफ कितना है? कॉलेज के प्रोफेसरों की मानें तो नैक के निरीक्षण के दौरान ज्यादातर कॉलेजों के अंक इसलिए कट जाते थे, क्योंकि उनके यहां एक भी विदेशी छात्र का एडमिशन नहीं होता और न ही अन्य राज्यों के छात्रों की संख्या इतनी होती थी कि उसे रिकॉर्ड में रखा जा सके।

निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार कर रहे हैं तैयारी
लीड कॉलेज के प्राचार्य जेके खलको ने बताया कि नैक टीम को बुलाने मापदंड अनुसार तैयारी कर रहे हैं। टीम आने के 45 दिन पहले सेल्फ स्टडी रिपोर्ट व निर्धारित फीस जमा करना होता है। 2005 में नैक टीम आई थी। तब सी प्लस ग्रेड मिला था। यूजीसी गाइडलाइन अनुसार हर 5 साल में टीम बुलाने का प्रावधान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें