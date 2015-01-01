पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड में भी संकट:30 साल पहले बिछी पाइपलाइन में लीकेज 1200 घरों के नलों में गंदे पानी की सप्लाई

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • टंकी से जुड़े नलों में गंदा पानी आ रहा, बार-बार बिजली बंद होने के कारण भी परेशानी

गुरुवार को बालोद शहर के सिंधी कॉलोनी, नया बस स्टैंड, आमापारा, शिकारीपारा, गंगासागर तालाबपार, गंजपारा, कुंदरूपारा, सदर रोड, नयापारा, पांडेपारा सहित अन्य वार्डों के 1200 से ज्यादा घरों के नलों में मटमैला पानी आया। वजह बार-बार बिजली बंद होने के चलते मोटरपंप से पाइप और टंकी में पानी सप्लाई बंद हो जाना। साथ ही 30 साल पुराने पाइप के भरोसे नलों तक पानी पहुंचना। जो बार-बार लीकेज हो रहा है। लिहाजा लोगों को पानी का उपयोग करने के लिए उबालना पड़ रहा है ताकि बीमार न पड़ें। साफ पानी नहीं आने की समस्या पहले से है, लेकिन हर बार नगर पालिका के जिम्मेदार अफसर व जनप्रतिनिधि जल आवर्धन योजना पूरा होने की बात कहकर पल्ला झाड़ लेते हैं। जल्द साफ पानी उपलब्ध कराने का अब तक सिर्फ आश्वासन ही देते आ रहे हैं। शहरवासी भी अब शिकायत करना जरूरी नहीं समझते।

लोगों की जुबानी- शहरवासी किस तरह जूझ रहे साफ पानी के लिए

पानी का रंग लाल हो जाता है: कुंदरूपारा निवासी अब्दुल ने बताया कि वार्ड में दो ही सार्वजनिक नल है, घर में अब तक कनेक्शन नहीं मिला है। बर्तन में भरने के बाद कई बार बोर से निकले पानी का रंग लाल हो जाता है। पीने लायक नहीं रहता।

कपड़ा लगाकर छानकर पानी भरने मजबूर: आमापारा निवासी भूमिका यादव ने बताया कि नल का पानी सुबह के समय गंदा आ रहा है। कुछ देर बाद साफ आता है फिर भी हम सावधानी के तौर पर कपड़ा लगाकर छानकर भरते हैं और घर में ले जाकर गर्म करते हैं।

सुबह गंदा, शाम को कचरायुक्त पानी आया: शीतला मंदिर के पास आमापारा निवासी रेखम यादव, सरिता यादव ने बताया कि गुरुवार को सुबह गंदा तो शाम को कचरा युक्त पानी निकला। ऐसी स्थिति कुछ दिन का हो तो छोड़ दे लेेकिन यह अमूमन रोजाना ही रहता है।

4 लाख लीटर क्षमता वाली दो टंकी के भरोसे सप्लाई
एक ओर जहां जल्द समस्या का निराकरण करने का दावा पीएचई से लेकर नपा, जिला प्रशासन के अफसर कर रहे है। वहीं दूसरी ओर 26 हजार से ज्यादा की जनसंख्या वाले बालोद शहर में पानी की समस्या से हर कोई जूझ रहा है। 4 लाख लीटर क्षमता की सिर्फ 2 टंकी के भरोसे पानी सप्लाई हो रही है।

गंदे पानी से बैक्टीरियल इंफेक्शन का खतरा
शहरवासियों को साफ पानी के लिए इंतजार ही करना पड़ रहा है। आईएमए अध्यक्ष व वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉ. प्रदीप जैन, डॉ. एसपी अग्रवाल, डॉ. राहुल अग्रवाल के अनुसार गंदा पानी से बैक्टीरियल इंफेक्शन हो सकता है। साथ ही दूषित पानी से नहाने से त्वचा रोग, खुजली सहित अन्य बीमारियां हो सकती है।

गंदा पानी क्यों के सवाल में इनका जवाब भी सुनें
सभापति: नगर पालिका के जल कार्य विभाग सभापति योगराज भारती ने कहा कि कभी भी बिजली बंद होने के कारण ही मटमैला पानी आ रहा है। मोटर बंद होने से पाइप का पानी स्थिर हो जाता है फिर दोबारा चालू होने से जब प्रेशर पड़ता है तो पाइप पुराना होने के कारण डस्ट नलों तक पहुंच जाता है। 30 साल पहले मुख्य पाइप बिछी थी। इसी के माध्यम से अब तक घरों में पानी सप्लाई हो रही है।

एई: सीएसईबी के एई एलएल ध्रुव ने कहा कि कभी कभार कुछ कारण से ही बिजली बंद करने की नौबत आती है, लेकिन इस कारण से पानी गंदा आ रहा है, यह कहना उचित नहीं होगा। इसके पहले जब आंधी तूफान, तेज हवा चलने से जब कई घंटे तक बिजली बंद हुई तब तो पानी गंदा आने की शिकायत नहीं मिली। कोई बताए कि बिजली बंद होने से पानी गंदा आने का क्या कनेक्शन है।

