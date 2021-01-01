पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अरमरीकला का मामला:घर में घुसकर महिला की हत्या कर सोने का लॉकेट लूटने वाले आरोपी को उम्रकैद

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • प्रथम अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश ने सुनाया फैसला,

प्रथम अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश मनोज सिंह ठाकुर बालोद ने एक प्रकरण में आदेश पारित किया है। आरोपी राम सिंंग ठाकुर (27 वर्ष) अरमारीकला थाना गुरुर जिला बालोद को भादवि की धारा 450 के अपराध में 5 वर्ष के कठोर कारावास व राशि 100 के अर्थदंड व धारा 397 भादवि के अपराध में 7 वर्ष के कठोर कारावास तथा धारा 302 भादवि के अपराध में आजीवन कारावास की सजा व राशि 100 के अर्थदंड से दंडित किए जाने का आदेश पारित किया है। अपर लोक अभियोजक चित्रांगद देशमुख द्वारा अभियोजन की ओर से प्रकरण की पैरवी की गई है। अभियोजन के अनुसार बनिहारिन भाई ग्राम अरमारीकला की निवासी थी जो अपने घर में अकेली रहती थी। 15 अगस्त 2018 की सुबह अपने घर में मृत हालत में पड़ी थी। पूर्व में भी आरोपी द्वारा चोरी की नीयत से बनिहारिन भाई के घर में घुसा था जिसे बनिहारिन भाई ने देख लिया था, इस बात की जानकारी बनिहारिन बाई ने अपनी लड़की खिलेश्वरी निर्मल को को दी थी। घटना के दिन आरोपी द्वारा लूट की नीयत से बनिहारिन बाई के घर में घुस कर पत्थर दरवाजे के चौखट लकड़ी के स्टूल से मारकर हत्या कर सोने का लॉकेट लूटकर ले गया था, शक के आधार पर आरोपी को पुलिस द्वारा कड़ाई से पूछताछ करने पर उक्त घटना को करना कबूल किया। मृतका के भाई नारद राम निर्मलकर की रिपोर्ट पर थाना गुरूर द्वारा अपराध पंजीबद्ध कर विवेचना प्रारंभ किया, पश्चात न्यायालय में अभियोग पत्र प्रस्तुत किया। जहां विचारण न्यायालय ने साथियों के परीक्षण के पश्चात आरोपी राम सिंग ठाकुर को धारा 450 के अपराध में 5 वर्ष के कठोर कारावास व 100 के अर्थदंड व धारा 397 भादवि के अपराध में 7 वर्ष के कठोर कारावास व धारा 302 में आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई।

