कार्रवाई:युवक को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने वाले मां-बेटा गिरफ्तार

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार को गुंडरदेही पुलिस ने नगर के एक वार्ड में 22वर्षीय युवक को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने वाले आरोपी दिनेश(20) व सतवंतिन बाई सोनकर(38) को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा। दोनों मां-बेटा है। गुंडरदेही टीआई रोहित मालेकर ने बताया कि 24 अगस्त की सुबह 9 से 11 बजे के बीच युवक ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। जांच में यह सामने आया कि मृतक की पत्नी का एक युवक ने अश्लील तस्वीर खींच लिया था। जिसके माध्यम से ब्लैकमेल कर शारीरिक संबंध बनाने का दबाव बनाता था। इसकी जानकारी उनके पति को हो चुकी थी। आरोपियों ने युवक से मारपीट भी की। इसी से आहत होकर उसने आत्महत्या कर ली। आरोपी ब्लैकमेल कर रहा था। इसलिए मृतक की पत्नी ने भी रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने आरोपी बेटा व मां के खिलाफ जुर्म दर्ज किया है।

