पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निशांत की मौत का मामला:बेसिक ट्रीटमेंट व रूटीन चेकअप में लापरवाही

बालोद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जांच रिपोर्ट संसदीय सचिव को भेजी, संबंधितों को नोटिस जारी किया गया

जिला मुख्यालय के कोविड अस्पताल में मई में टटेंगा निवासी 4 माह के मासूम निशांत निषाद की मौत हुई थी। इस मामले में संसदीय सचिव व गुंडरदेही विधायक कुंवर सिंह निषाद ने एसडीएम सिल्ली थॉमस से जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी थी। जिसे उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। जिसमें अस्पताल प्रबंधन की लापरवाही सामने आई है। मृतक के बड़े पिता योगेश्वर निषाद ने कहा कि हम पहले से ही इलाज में लापरवाही की बातें कहते आ रहे हैं जो जांच रिपोर्ट में सामने आ चुकी है। सीसीटीवी फुटेेज भी उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया है। संसदीय सचिव ने कहा कि जांच रिपोर्ट मिल चुकी है। इस मामले में संबंधितों को नोटिस जारी कर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा जा चुका है।
यह है मामला: 28 मई को बालोद के सरकारी अस्पताल में टटेंगा निवासी 4 माह के बच्चे निशांत राज की मौत हुई थी। तब पिता युवराज निषाद ने आरोप लगाया था कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की लापरवाही के चलते मैंने अपना बेटा को खो दिया। युवराज अपने दो बच्चों और पत्नी के साथ 14 मई को महाराष्ट्र चंद्रपुर से अपने गांव पहुंचा था। जिसके बाद यहां लाया गया था। बच्चे के पिता बार-बार बेहतर इलाज के लिए बाहर ले जाने की बातें करता रहा। कलेक्टर ने जांच के निर्देंश दिए थे।

मामले की जांच रिपोर्ट में क्या
एसडीएम सिल्ली थॉमस ने 18 जून को ही कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे को जांच रिपोर्ट भेज दी थी। जिसमें उल्लेख किया गया है कि मरीज को ऊपर कमरा नंबर 102 में भर्ती रखा गया था। नीचे नर्सिंग स्टाफ व डॉक्टर का कमरा स्थापित है। सुबह मरीज की तबीयत खराब होने पर पिता युवराज निषाद के द्वारा ऊपर से नीचे आकर नर्सिंग स्टाफ को आवाज लगाई गई किन्तु आवाज नहीं सुनने पर वह स्वयं बाहर आकर नर्सिंग स्टाफ को ढूंढकर सूचना दी। मृतक के परिजन के कथन में यह स्पष्ट होता है कि 27 मई को निशांत निषाद का इलाज 108 एंबुलेंस में किया गया। इसके बाद कमरा नंबर 102 में दाखिल होने के बाद जिन डॉक्टरों की ड्यूटी लगी थी। उनके द्वारा बच्चा निशांत को क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर से आने व कोरोना का संदिग्ध मानते हुए समय-समय पर बेसिक ट्रीटमेंट व रूटीन चेकअप नहीं करते हुए लापरवाही बरती गई है। कोविड-19 जिला अस्पताल बालोद में कोरोना के इलाज के संबंध में मैनेजमेंट के लिए कोई आवश्यक प्लानिंग नहीं की गई थी। डॉक्टर, नर्स व अन्य स्टाफ कोरोना के डर से मरीजों से दूरी बनाए हुए थे। अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से सीसीटीवी फुटेज उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें