साक्षरता अभियान:अखबार की हेडिंग, रोड के संकेत पढ़ने वाले माने जाएंगे साक्षर

बालाेद3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 2011 जनगणना सर्वे रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक बालोद जिले में 71.28 प्रतिशत महिलाएं और 89.52 प्रतिशत पुरुष हैं साक्षर

दुर्ग से अलग होने के बाद बालोद जिले में पहली बार साक्षरता अभियान चलेगा। इसके लिए शासन की ओर से जल्द तिथि तय की जाएगी। दरअसल वर्ष 2011 जनगणना सर्वे रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक निरक्षरों की जानकारी सामने आने के बाद जनसहभागिता और सरकारी अमले के संयुक्त योगदान से निरक्षरों को साक्षर करने की योजना बनाई गई है।
संपूर्ण साक्षर घोषित जिले में 8 हजार ऐसे लोगों की पहचान हुई है, जो पूरी तरह से निरक्षर हैं। इतना ही नहीं संभाग में ऐसे लोगों की संख्या करीब 44 हजार बताई गई है। इसमें दुर्ग, बेमेतरा, राजनांदगांव और कवर्धा जिले के लोग शामिल हैं। राज्य शासन की ओर से कुछ दिन पहले सर्वे कराया गया था। जिसमें वर्ष 2011 में हुए जनगणना का रिकॉर्ड खंगाला गया। इसके बाद निरक्षरों के संबंध में खुलासा हुआ है। लिहाजा ऐसे लोगों को साक्षर बनाने के लिए मुहिम शुरू की जा रही है। जिले के ग्राम पंचायतों में साक्षरता केंद्र खोलने की तैयारी है। इसी प्रकार संभाग के सभी जिलों में पंचायत स्तर पर साक्षरता केंद्र खोले जाने हैं। केंद्रों में लोगों को साक्षर बनाने के लिए करीब 120 घंटे क्लास लगाई जाएगी। जिले में महिला की अपेक्षा पुरुष की साक्षरता दर ज्यादा है।
साक्षरता अभियान के लिए क्या कुछ तय, जानिए: ग्राम पंचायतों और नगरीय निकायों में अभियान चलेगा। घर-घर जाकर जानकारी जुटाई जाएगी। 120 घंटों की क्लास ली जाएगी। जिला साक्षरता मिशन प्राधिकरण और जिला साक्षरता केंद्र का गठन होगा। प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष कलेक्टर होंगे। उपाध्यक्ष जिला पंचायत सीईओ व अन्य इसमें शामिल होंगे।
इन्हें माना जाएगा साक्षर: अखबार की हेडिंग पढ़ लें, सड़क के संकेत, दैनिक कार्य जैसे जोड़ना, घटाना, गुणा, भाग, आवेदन फॉर्म भरना- लिखना, यह सब करने वालों को साक्षर की श्रेणी में शामिल किया जाएगा।

छत्तीसगढ़ में सबसे ज्यादा दुर्ग जिले में हैं साक्षर
छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में दुर्ग जिला साक्षरता के मामले में अव्वल है। इस जिले में ओवरऑल 82.56% लोग साक्षर हैं। यह बाकी जिलों में सबसे अधिक है। यहां साक्षर पुरुष 89.88% और साक्षर महिलाएं 75.01% हैं। इसलिए इस जिले को वर्ष 1994 को पूर्ण साक्षर जिला घोषित किया गया। तब बालोद जिले के सभी ब्लॉक दुर्ग जिले में शामिल थे। बालोद जिला गठन 2012 में हुआ।

2011 जनगणना अनुसार जिले में साक्षरता की स्थिति

  • जनसंख्या- 8 लाख 26 हजार
  • महिला- 4 लाख 8 हजार 638
  • साक्षरता- 71.28 प्रतिशत
  • पुरुष- 4 लाख 17 हजार 527
  • साक्षरता- 89.52 प्रतिशत

दुर्ग संभाग मेंं 44 हजार निरक्षरों को करेंगे साक्षर
दुर्ग संभाग के बालोद सहित पांच जिलों में 44 हजार निरक्षरों को साक्षर करने यह अभियान शुरू किया जा रहा है। बालोद जिले में 8 हजार, दुर्ग जिले में 9 हजार, राजनांदगांव जिले में 10 हजार को 5 साल में साक्षर करना है।

दुर्ग जिले में था बालोद, तब पूर्ण साक्षर का मिला दर्जा
शिक्षा विभाग के पूर्व नोडल अफसर आरके शर्मा ने कहा कि बालोद जब दुर्ग जिला में था, तब पूर्ण साक्षर हो चुका था। साक्षर गांवों की सूची वर्तमान में जहां समाज कल्याण विभाग का कार्यालय है, वहां चस्पा भी की गई थी। दीवाल में पेंटर में पूरा एक-एक गांव का नाम उल्लेख किया था। सभी गांव में साक्षर गांव की पहचान के लिए पत्थर भी लगवाए थे। जिसमें मैंने बड़े अक्षरों में पूर्ण साक्षर गांव लिखा था। अब निरक्षरों को साक्षर करने अभियान चलाने की जानकारी मिली है।

