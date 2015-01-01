पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से बढ़ेगी ठंड:19 को रात का पारा 9 डिग्री तक रहने की संभावना

बालाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान 4-6 डिग्री कम होने व अधिकतम में 2-3 डिग्री बढ़ने का अनुमान

मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री रहा। सोमवार की अपेक्षा दिन व रात का पारा एक डिग्री कम हुआ। हल्की बारिश का अनुमान लगाया गया था लेकिन दिनभर बादल छाए रहे, पर बरसे नहीं। तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच रायपुर मौसम विभाग की ओर से आगे रात के तापमान में गिरावट होने के साथ ठंड बढ़ने का अनुमान लगाया है। मुख्य वजह उत्तर दिशा से ठंडी हवा पहुंचना है। साथ ही हिमालय, शिमला, जम्मू कश्मीर क्षेत्र में बर्फबारी का दौर शुरू होना है। जिसका असर हमारे जिले के मौसम में भी पड़ेगा। 19 दिसंबर तक न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री तक पहुंचने का अनुमान है। अगर मौसम में बदलाव के लिए सिस्टम सक्रिय होता है तो स्थिति बदल सकती है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक चंद्रा के अनुसार 17 दिसंबर से उत्तर पूर्व से हवा आने के कारण से मौसम साफ होने व अधिकतम तापमान में वृद्धि और न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट होने की संभावना बढ़ रही है। इससे ठंड बढ़ेगी।

नमी 48 फीसदी, 3 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवा
मंगलवार को दोपहर 3 बजे के बाद नमी की मात्रा 48 फीसदी रही। वहीं 3 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली। आने वाले तीन दिन नमी की मात्रा 55 फीसदी के आसपास व हवा की रफ्तार 5 से 10 किमी प्रतिघंटे होने का अनुमान है।

उत्तर दिशा से आएगी ठंडी हवा, मौसम साफ रहेगा
अब मौसम साफ होगा। लगभग 11 घंटे तक सूर्य की किरणें धरती पर पड़ेगी। नमीयुक्त हवा कम मात्रा में पहुंचेगी। पूर्व दिशा से हवा आएगी। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री के आसपास रहने का अनुमान है। उत्तर दिशा से ठंडी हवा आएगी। मौसम साफ रहेगा।

जानिए, मौसम क्यों बदला और आगे क्या
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि एक चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा मप्र के मध्य भाग में स्थित होने के कारण काफी मात्रा में नमी आ रही है। मंगलवार को मध्य व उत्तर छग़ में एक-दो स्थानों में बारिश की संभावना थी। अगले चार दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान में 4 से 6 डिग्री तक गिरावट आने और अधिकतम तापमान 2 से 3 डिग्री तक बढ़ सकता है।

