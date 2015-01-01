पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव आज से:सुबह 10 से रात 8.30 बजे तक बड़े वाहनों की शहर में नो एंट्री

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • यातायात का दबाव कम करने व्यापारियों, नपा, राजस्व, पुलिस अफसरों की हुई बैठक

गुरुवार को दीपोत्सव की शुरूआत धनतेरस से हो रही है। खरीदारी करने के लिए शहर सहित 30 से ज्यादा गांवों के लोग जिला मुख्यालय के बाजारों में पहुंचेंगे। जहां जाम की समस्या से हर बार फंसते आ रहे हैं। इसी को ध्यान में रखकर बुधवार को देर शाम तक व्यापारियों, नगर पालिका, राजस्व, पुलिस विभाग के अफसरों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें 6 अस्थायी पार्किंग स्थल तय किए गए। जहां दोपहिया, चारपहिया वाहनों को रखा जाएगा। इधर सड़क किनारे ही छोटे व्यापारी पसरा लगा रहे हैं और कई बड़े व्यापारी सफेद लाइनिंग के बाहर सामानों को रख रहे हैं। आज से नपा व राजस्व टीम लाइनिंग के बाहर सामान रखने वाले व्यापारियों पर कार्रवाई करेगी। बैठक में डीएसपी दिनेश सिन्हा, एसडीएम सिल्ली थॉमस, तहसीलदार रश्मि वर्मा, जिला यातायात प्रभारी आरएस सिन्हा, टीआई जीएस ठाकुर सहित व्यापारी। यातायात प्रभारी आरएस सिन्हा ने बताया कि सुबह 10 से रात 8.30 बजे तक पिकअप से बड़े भारी वाहनों की शहर में एंट्री नहीं होगी। राजस्व व नपा विभाग पहले से सख्ती दिखाते तो जाम की समस्या ही नहीं आती।

जानिए किन स्थानों पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था
सरदार पटेल मैदान में पटाखा दुकान के पीछे खाली जगह, घड़ी चौक के बगल वन विभाग कार्यालय में दोपहिया वाहनों के लिए अस्थायी पार्किंग स्थल तय किया गया है। कार को पुराना कलेक्टोरेट (नवोदय विद्यालय) परिसर में रखा जाएगा। बुधवारी बाजार सदर रोड के सामने नयापारा के पशु औषधालय,जनपद पंचायत के बगल के स्कूल मैदान परिसर को चिह्नांकित किया गया है।

यातायात विभाग के जवान लोगों को देते रहे समझाइश
एक ओर अफसर यातायात की समस्या को दूर करने बैठक ले रहे थे, वहीं दूसरी ओर बुधवारी बाजार में भीड़ रही। लोग कहीं भी वाहन रख रहे थे। सदर रोड में जाम की स्थिति बनी। हालांकि यातायात विभाग के जवान लोगों को समझाइश देते नजर आए। वहीं बैठक के बाद पुलिस विभाग के अफसर भी बाजार में पहुंचकर व्यवस्था बनाते दिखे। लोगों को समझाते रहे।

पहले से तय करना चाहिए पार्किंग स्थल
दीपावली के एक सप्ताह पहले ही संयुक्त बैठक लेकर तय किया जाता था कि किस क्षेत्र के लोगों के लिए वाहन रखने कहां पार्किंग स्थल तय होगा। लेकिन इस बार धनतेरस के एक दिन पहले संयुक्त बैठक हुई। हालांकि व्यापारियों व राजस्व विभाग के अफसरों की बैठक हुई थी लेकिन अस्थाई पार्किंग स्थल तय नहीं हुई थी। गुरुवार को एलाउंस कर सूचना दी जाएगी कि वाहनों को यहां रखना है और दुकानों के सामने रखने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बहरहाल स्थायी ठोस प्लानिंग के अभाव में बुधवारी बाजार सदर रोड पर जाम की स्थिति आगे भी रहेगी, क्योंकि खरीदारी करने के लिए शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के हजारों लोग सुबह से शाम तक पहुंचेंगे। बैठक के दौरान शहर मे पार्किंग व्यवस्था को लेकर खासी बहस हुई। अफसरों का कहना था कि आखिर दूरदराज और गांवों से आने वाले खरीदार कैसे करेंगे।

