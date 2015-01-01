पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का नेचर बदला:जांच कराने वाले हर 100 में से अब 13 व्यक्ति मिल रहे पॉजिटिव

बालाेद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवंबर के 22 दिन में 20 हजार 445 लोग करा चुके टेस्ट, इनमें 1722 मिले संक्रमित

जिले में शीतलहर के पहले ही कोरोना लहर की स्थिति है, इस माह संक्रमण बढ़ने की आहट महसूस की जा रही है। जैसे ही सैंपल की रफ्तार बढ़ रही है, वैसे ही संक्रमितों की संख्या में भी बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है। इसका अंदाजा इसी से लगा सकते हैं कि इस माह नवंबर के 22 दिनों में कोरोना जांच कराने वाले 20 हजार 445 लोगों में से एक हजार 722 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है यानी 100 में से 13 व्यक्ति को कोरोना हुआ। जबकि दीपावली के पहले एक समय ऐसा आया था जब सैंपल की रफ्तार बढ़ने के साथ संक्रमितों की संख्या में कमी आई थी। तब 100 में 11 व्यक्ति कोरोना की चपेट में आ रहे थे। लेकिन अब स्थिति बदल गई है। जिसे स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी स्वीकार कर रहा है। विभागीय मेडिकल बुलेटिन अनुसार 22 नवंबर की स्थिति में 72 हजार 769 लोग कोरोना जांच करा चुके हैं। जिसमें 6 हजार 367 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। 31 अक्टूबर तक 52 हजार 324 लोग कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल दे चुके थे। तब 4 हजार 645 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी।

हम क्यों कह रहे संक्रमण बढ़ते क्रम पर
नवंबर के शुरुआती 8 दिनों में 7 हजार 999 टेस्ट कराने वाले में 667 संक्रमित निकले यानी 100 में 12 व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। 9 से 14 नवंबर तक 6 दिन में 5 हजार 529 ने जांच कराई। जिसमें 469 संक्रमित निकले। इस दौरान 100 में 11 व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। 15 से 22 नवंबर तक 7 हजार 117 ने जांच कराया, जिसमें 566 संक्रमित निकले यानी 100 में 13 व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित निकले। सावधानी जरूरी है।

बालोद और डौंडी ब्लॉक में 52 संक्रमित मिले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने रविवार को एक हजार 25 लोगों का सैंपल लिया था। जिसमें 82 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिसमें बालोद और डौंडी ब्लॉक के 26-26, डौंडीलोहरा के 10, गुरूर के 12 और गुंडरदेही के 8 संक्रमित शामिल है। वहीं नवंबर में पहली बार ऐसी स्थिति बनी कि लगातार तीन दिन 19 से 21 नवंबर तक कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल देने वालों की संख्या 1100 के पार पहुंची। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही परेशानी भी बढ़ी है।

पहली बार एक दिन में 1248 की जांच, 142 संक्रमित
सोमवार को जिले में पहली बार 1248 लोगों ने कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल दिया। वहीं पहली बार 142 संक्रमित मिले। कोरोना को मात देकर 48 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी मेडिकल बुलेटिन अनुसार बालोद ब्लॉक में सबसे ज्यादा 41, डौंडी में 40, डौंडीलोहारा में 21, गुरूर व गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक में 20-20 मरीज मिले। अब तक जिले में 6 हजार 509 संक्रमित मिल चुके है। जिसमें 5 हजार 657 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके है। वहीं 74 हजार 17 लोग कोरोना जांच करा चुके है। 803 एक्टिव केस है। 331 संक्रमित घर में इलाज करा रहे है। 6 कोविड सेंटर में 250 मरीज भर्ती है। 494 बेड खाली है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: ठंड में रहें अलर्ट क्योंकि इंफेक्शन के साथ संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा अधिक
रिटायर्ड सीएमएचओ व हार्ट रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. अरूण कुमार सिंह रात्रे ने बताया कि ठंड के कारण सांस लेने में तकलीफ बढ़ जाती है। राइस मिल जैसे कई स्थान जहां धुएं लगातार निकलते हैं, वहां आसपास काम करने व रहने वाले लोगों को खतरा ज्यादा है इसलिए सावधानी बरतें। जिसको पहले से दमा, सांस, हार्ट की बीमारी है, वे भी संक्रमण की चपेट में जल्दी आ रहे है और आगे भी आ सकते है। फेफड़ा में बैक्टीरियल इंफेक्शन का खतरा ठंड में ज्यादा होता है। ऑक्सीजन लेने की क्षमता पहले की अपेक्षा कम हो जाती है। इसी के कारण कई लोगों की मौत भी हुई है, मैं अभी रायपुर में हूं और यहां के कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ते क्रम पर है, ऐसे हालात बालोद में भी हो सकते हैं इसलिए सावधानी जरूरी है। मास्क पहनें और एक-दूसरे से दूरी बनाएं रखें तभी कोरोना से बच सकते हैं। मेरे अलावा कई डॉक्टरों का मत है कि कोरोनाकाल,ठंड सीजन में संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा ज्यादा है। बुजुर्ग व बच्चों का खास ध्यान रखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें