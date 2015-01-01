पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में नवाचार:अब ग्रुप में 10 बच्चों को पढ़ा सकेंगे शिक्षक, मास्क जरूरी

बालाेद5 घंटे पहले
  • पढ़ई तुंहर दुआर बरकरार पर शर्तों के साथ, जहां कोरोना केस वहां नहीं लगेगी क्लास, विभाग ने लिया निर्णय

कोरोना के चलते स्कूल बंद है। बच्चे स्कूल के बाहर दूसरे स्थान पर यूनिफार्म में मास्क लगाकर पढ़ाई करते नजर आ रहे हैं। कोरोनाकाल में नवाचार के तहत पढ़ई तुंहर दुआर के तहत बच्चों की पढ़ाई चल रही है, लेकिन अब शर्तों के साथ बच्चों को पढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ग्रुप में 10 बच्चों को बुलाकर शिक्षक पढ़ा सकेंगे। पहले संख्या को लेकर कोई रोकटोक नहीं थी लेकिन अब कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाह रहे हैं। मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंस जरूरी है। बढ़ते संक्रमण के चलते ऐसा निर्णय शिक्षा विभाग के अफसरों ने लिया है। डीईओ आरएल ठाकुर ने सभी बीईओ को निर्देश दिए हैं कि संक्रमण न फैलें इसका पूरा ध्यान रखें और जहां कोरोना केस बढ़ रहे हैं, वहां मोहल्ला क्लास न लगाएं। कोरोना काल में नवाचार करने पढ़ई तुंहर दुआर (मुहल्ला) के तहत शासन, प्रशासन की ओर से ऐसी व्यवस्था बनाई है कि स्कूल के बजाय मोहल्ला में कहीं भी क्लास लग रही है। शिक्षा विभाग के अफसरों का कहना है कि कई शिक्षक इसका विरोध कर रहे है लेकिन स्कूल बंद है इसलिए पढ़ाई के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की गई है। यह शासन स्तर का निर्णय है। कलामंच या किसी सार्वजनिक स्थान में बच्चों को बुलाकर पढ़ाई करा रहे हैं।

जिले में 31 हजार बच्चों के पास मोबाइल नहीं नेटवर्क की भी समस्या
शिक्षा विभाग के अनुसार जिले के एक लाख 23 हजार में से 92 हजार बच्चे पढ़ाई के लिए पंजीयन कराए हैं यानी इनके पास मोबाइल है। वहीं 31 हजार के पास मोबाइल नहीं है। जो पंजीकृत हैं, उनमें से अधिकतर किसी न किसी कारण से क्लास में शामिल नहीं हो रहे हैं। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि ऑनलाइन क्लास में नेटवर्क बाधा बन रही है तो ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई को कोरोना प्रभावित कर रही है।

100 से ज्यादा स्कूलों के बच्चों का किया चयन
सभी ब्लॉक से 100 से ज्यादा स्कूलों के बच्चों का चयन नवाचार से पढ़ाई करने के लिए किया गया है। जिसके तहत कहीं मोहल्ले में क्लास लगाकर शिक्षक पढ़ाई करा रहे है तो कहीं लाउडस्पीकर, मोबाइल पोर्टल के माध्यम से पढ़ाई हो रही है। डौंडी बीईओ आरआर ठाकुर ने बताया कि नई व्यवस्था के तहत यह सब हो रहा है। शैक्षणिक सत्र की शुरुआत 15 जून से होने के बाद स्कूल खुलना था लेकिन कोरोना के चलते ऐसा नहीं हो पाया। कब तक खुलेगा, इस पर संशय की स्थिति है। शिक्षकों ने घर-घर जाकर किताबें बांटी है। तब यह जानकारी मिली कि कई बच्चों के पास मोबाइल नहीं है। प्राइमरी स्कूल के अधिकतर बच्चों को मोबाइल चलाने नहीं आता। इसलिए दूसरे कई विकल्प के तहत पढ़ाई करवाने का निर्णय लिया है।

