भीड़ से संक्रमण का खतरा:मास्क पहनने पर ही शहर में एंट्री व दुकानों में मिलेगा सामान, व्यवस्था बनाने जवान तैनात

बालाेद42 मिनट पहले
  • दीवाली की खरीदारी करें, खुशियां बांटे, कोरोना से बचने सावधानी भी बरतें

शुक्रवार को शाम 4 बजे के बाद खरीदारी करने वालों की भीड़ बढ़ने से घड़ी चौक के सामने जाम की स्थिति बनी। ऐसा हाल शनिवार को भी रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा के पहले सुबह से देर शाम तक जिला मुख्यालय में बालोद के अलावा लगभग 80 गांव के लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचेंगे। अगर आप बालोद के किसी दुकान या सार्वजनिक स्थानों में लगे पसरा में पहुंचकर कोई सामान लेना चाह रहे हैं तो मास्क पहनना जरूरी है। वरना दिक्कत हो सकती है। कोरोनाकाल में यातायात विभाग के प्रभारी आरएस सिन्हा ने 40 जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाकर निर्देश दिए हैं कि जो मास्क नहीं पहनेगा, उन्हें शहर के अंदर आने की अनुमति न दी जाए। व्यापारियों ने भी निर्णय लिया है कि मास्क बिना सामान नहीं दिया जाएगा। संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया गया है। एक दिन पहले ही कोरोना के 115 नए मरीज मिले है। ऐसे में संक्रमण की रफ्तार को रोकना चुनौती है। हजारों की भीड़ में अगर कोई संक्रमित मिलता है तो खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ सकता है। मास्क पहनने वालों को ही एंट्री देने की प्लानिंग तैयार की है। जो मास्क नहीं पहनेगा उस पर कार्रवाई होगी।

बालोद-डौंडीलोहारा- राजनांदगांव व अंदरूनी ग्रामीण मार्ग
इन गांव के लोग पहुंचेंगे- जुंगेरा, तरौद, कोहंगाटोला, घुमका, जगन्नाथपुर, मालीघोरी के दायरे में आने वाले 25 से ज्यादा गांव के लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचेंगे।
यहां रख सकते है गाड़ी - पुराना कलेक्टोरेट नवोदय विद्यालय, कांग्रेस भवन के आसपास खाली जगहों में गाड़ी रख सकते हैं। पार्किंग करते वक्त यह देखें कि दूसरी गाड़ियों को बाहर निकालने या फिर रखने में दिक्कत न हो।

पड़कीभाट-पाररास-बालोद बायपास व अंदरुनी ग्रामीण मार्ग
इन गांवों से लोग पहुंचेंगे- मेड़की, बघमरा, पर्रेगुड़ा, पड़कीभाट, ओरमा, खरथुली, भोथली, नेवारीकला, सुंदरा, नेवारीखुर्द, द. नवागांव, खपरी, लाटाबोड़, भे. नवागांव सहित लाटाबोड़ क्षेत्र के 30 से ज्यादा गांव के लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचेंगे।
यहां रख सकते है वाहन- चार पहिया व दोपहिया वाहनों के लिए बाल मंदिर, पशु चिकित्सालय परिसर में गाड़ी रख सकते हैं।

एनएच 930 बालोद-झलमला मुख्य मार्ग व अंदरुनी ग्रामीण मार्ग
इन गांवों से लोग पहुंचेंगे- मुख्य मार्ग से सिवनी, हीरापुर, झलमला, परसदा, सोहतरा, भेड़िया नवागांव, देवारभाट, करकाभाट सहित 25 से ज्यादा गांव के लोग व तांदुला नदी हीरापुर एनीकट से कई गांव के लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचेंगे।
यहां रख सकते है वाहन: वन मंडल कार्यालय परिसर, सरदार पटेल मैदान में खाली स्थान में गाड़ी रख सकते हैं। दूसरों को भी परेशानी न हो यह ध्यान रखें।

दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद भारी वाहनों की एंट्री नहीं
शहर के घड़ी चौक से लेकर सदर रोड, बुधवारी बाजार, जनपद पंचायत परिसर तक दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद ट्रैक्टर, पिकअप जैसे वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित रहेगा। कार की एंट्री रहेगी, जिला यातायात प्रभारी आरएस सिन्हा तर्क दे रहे है कि कोई कार चालक जयस्तंभ चौक की ओर से आ रहा है तो यहां गाड़ी पार्क करके बुधवारी बाजार सामान खरीदने पैदल नहीं जाएगा। इसलिए छूट दी जाएगी। बालोद आने वाले लोगों को मास्क पहनना जरूरी है। शुक्रवार को यातायात टीम अलर्ट रही।

जाम की स्थिति न बने इसके लिए यह प्लान
जाम की स्थिति न बने इसके लिए प्लानिंग बनाई गई है। शहर के जयस्तंभ चौक, घड़ी चौक, बायपास, बुधवारी बाजार, सदर रोड, दल्ली चौक सहित अलग-अलग स्थानों में 40 जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाई जाएगी। शुक्रवार से सड़क किनारे फोटो फ्रेमिंग, पूजा सामग्रियों, मिठाई, रंगोली, झालरों, लाइटों की दुकानें भी लग गई है। यातायात की समस्या को दूर करने पुलिस सक्रिय रहेगी।

