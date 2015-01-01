पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मासूम की मौत:संसदीय सचिव निषाद ने एसडीएम से दो दिन में मांगा जवाब

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
जिला अस्पताल में पारागांव में प्रसूता व गर्भ में दो जुड़वा बच्चों की मौत मामले में लापरवाही बरतने वालों पर कार्रवाई की गई है। लेकिन मई में टटेंगा निवासी 4 माह के मासूम की मौत मामले में अब तक किसी पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। मृतक के बड़े पिता योगेश्वर निषाद ने कहा कि प्रसूता व जुड़वा बच्चों की मौत मामले में तत्काल कार्रवाई की गई, जो जरूरी था लेकिन हमारे साथ भेदभाव क्यों किया जा रहा है, कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हो रही है। मामले में जांच पूरी होने के बाद भी आगे क्या हुआ, इसके बारे में जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। वहीं एसडीएम सिल्ली थॉमस का कहना है कि जांच रिपोर्ट बनाकर कलेक्टर को पहले ही भेज दी हूं। अगर लापरवाही हुई है तो स्वीकार करना चाहिए: संसदीय सचिव व गुंडरदेही विधायक कुंवर सिंह निषाद ने प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव को भास्कर में प्रकाशित खबर कटिंग को भेजकर लापरवाही करने वालों पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करने की मांग की थी। निषाद ने कहा कि जांच के नाम पर स्थानीय अफसरों की ओर से देरी और लीपापोती करने की शिकायत आम बात हो चुकी है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन का रवैया भी समझ से परे है। अब तक टटेंगा निवासी 4 माह के मासूम की मौत मामले में क्या हुआ, इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। मैंने इस मामले में एसडीएम से दो दिन में जानकारी मांगी है।

28 मई को सरकारी अस्पताल में हुई थी निशांत की मौत
28 मई को बालोद के सरकारी अस्पताल में टटेंगा निवासी 4 माह के बच्चे निशांत राज की मौत हुई थी। तब पिता युवराज निषाद ने आरोप लगाया था कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की लापरवाही के चलते मैंने अपना बेटा को खो दिया। युवराज अपने दो बच्चों और पत्नी के साथ 14 मई को महाराष्ट्र चंद्रपुर से अपने गांव पहुंचा था। गांव के स्कूल में क्वारेंटाइन रहते निशांत बुखार से तड़पने लगा। जिसके बाद यहां लाया गया था। बच्चे के पिता बार-बार बेहतर इलाज के लिए बाहर ले जाने की बातें करता रहा। कलेक्टर ने जांच के निर्देश दिए थे।

