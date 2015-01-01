पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:काम के एवज में पटवारी मांग रहा पैसा, नोटिस जारी

बालाेद5 घंटे पहले
  • मोहलई, चौरेल, कोंगनी के किसानों का आरोप

गुंडरदेही ब्लॉक के ग्राम मोहलई, चौरेल और कोंगनी के किसानों ने कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे व संसदीय सचिव कुंवर सिंह निषाद को आवेदन देकर पटवारी पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि हल्का नंबर 26 के पटवारी व उनके सहयोगी शोषण कर रहे हैं। किसान जितेंद्र कुमार, मूलचंद खरे, देवानंद साहू, अजीत, ललित, भैयाराम ने बताया कि छोटे से लेकर बड़े काम के लिए पैसे की मांग की जाती है। काम कराने के एवज में पैसा नहीं देने पर अभद्र व्यवहार किया जाता है। न चाहते हुए भी मजबूर होकर काम कराने पैसे देना पड़ रहा है। बिना पैसे के किसान कोई भी काम नहीं करवा पा रहे हैं। किसान इंदलराम, प्रेमलाल साहू, देवीराम, कौशल ने कहा कि काम के एवज में जब पैसा देना पड़ रहा है तो शासन की योजना का क्या औचित्य रह गया है। पटवारी को हर माह शासन की ओर से वेतन जारी किया जा रहा है बावजूद किसानों से पैसा मांगा जाना अनुचित है। कलेक्टर को तत्काल कार्रवाई करने कहा: संसदीय सचिव कुंवर सिंह निषाद ने बताया कि इस मामले में कलेक्टर को संज्ञान लेकर तत्काल नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करने कहा हूं, उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया है कि जल्द एक्शन लिया जाएगा। कहीं भी किसानों के साथ अन्याय हो रहा है तो लापरवाही करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।

आरआई से मांगी रिपोर्ट
तहसीलदार अश्वन कुमार पुशाम ने कहा कि काम कराने के एवज में पैसा मांगे जाने को लेकर ग्रामीणों की लिखित शिकायत मिलने के बाद संबंधित पटवारी को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। आरआई से रिपोर्ट लेंगे। जिसके अनुसार आगे नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करेंगे।

