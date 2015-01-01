पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परंपरा:हर साल 7 दिन पहले ही दीवाली मनाते हैं सेमरा के लोग

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • यहां पर्व के दिन मंगलवार और गुरुवार पड़ जाए तो एक दिन बाद मनाते हैं त्योहार, इस बार 8 से दीपाेत्सव की शुरुआत करेंगे

भास्कर न्यूज | देश भर में 14 को लक्ष्मी पूजा और 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा कर दीवाली पर्व मनाएंगे। लेकिन तीन जिले बालोद, धमतरी व दुर्ग सीमा पर बसे सेमरा (सी) गांव में 8 नवंबर को लक्ष्मी पूजा होगी और 9 को ग्रामीण दीवाली मनाएंगे। रविवार से दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत होगी। जिसकी सूचना रिश्तेदारों को दी जा चुकी है। कोरोनाकाल के कारण सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होगा लेकिन बाकी सभी रस्में निभाई जाएगी। लक्ष्मी पूजा कर पटाखे फोड़ेंगे। सोमवार को गोवर्धन पूजा होगी। गौरा-गौरी की शोभायात्रा निकलेगी। यहां की बेटियां जो शादी के बाद बालोद सहित अन्य जिले में गई हैं, वहां भी पर्व में शामिल होते हैं। यहां तिथि अनुसार कृष्ण पक्ष को अष्टमी व नवमी को दीपावली मनाते हैं। वहीं हमारे घरों में पूर्णिमा को मनाते हैं। पर्व के दिन मंगलवार और गुरुवार पड़ जाए तो एक दिन बाद मनाते हैं। यह भी तर्क: गांव के डोमार, घनश्याम देवांगन, अग्रहिज सिन्हा, सुधीर बल्लाल, पंडहरी सेन, डिग्गू देवांगन ने बताया कि पर्व मनाने के पीछे कई कारण हैं। एक साथ त्योहार मनाने से अनहोनी घटनाएं होने की आशंका रहती है। इसलिए यहां एक सप्ताह पहले ही मना लेते हैं। हर साल दो दिन तक रात में सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम होता था लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के चलते नहीं होगा। यहां के ग्रामीण लक्ष्मी पूजा यानी दीपावली और गोवर्धन पूजा पहले और धनतेरस, नरक चतुर्दशी जब सभी लोग मनाते हैं, तब मनाते हैं लेकिन इस दिन सिर्फ दीप जलाते हैं। जिले के अरकार, बोहारा, हसदा, भिरई, पलारी, डोटोपार सहित आसपास गांव के लोग यहां पहुंचते है। इस बार कोरोना के कारण पहले जैसे स्थिति नहीं रहने की बातें ग्रामीण कह रहे हैं।

सिरदार देव की पूजा करेंगे: दिगम्बर देवांगन ने कहा कि सिरदार देव की पूजा करते हैं। कल और परसों दीवाली मनाएंगे। दशहरा, होली, पोला कुल चार पर्व भी एक सप्ताह पहले मनाते हैं।

परंपरा पुरानी, निभाएंगे हमेशा: उमेश कुमार देवांगन ने कहा कि प्रदेश के कोने-कोने से लोग यहां मनोकामना लेकर पहुंचते हैं। परंपरा पुरानी है, जिसे हमेशा निभाएंगे।

जानिए, परंपरा कैसे शुरू, क्यों पहले मनाते हैं चार पर्व
किंवदंती अनुसार 1200 की जनसंख्या वाले इस गांव में सैकड़ों वर्ष पहले कोई बुजुर्ग आया और यहीं बस गया। उनका नाम सिरदार था। गांव वाले उन्हें ग्राम देवता के रूप में पूजा की। उनके ही कहने पर चार प्रमुख त्योहारों को गांववालों ने निर्धारित तिथि से एक सप्ताह पहले मनाने की परम्परा शुरू कर दी। तब से यह सिलसिला जारी है।

