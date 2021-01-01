पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था:राशन की कालाबाजारी रोकने लगेगी पीओएस मशीन

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले की 449 राशन दुकानों में लगेगी मशीन, थंब इंप्रेशन व चेहरे का मिलान के बाद मिलेगा राशन

जिले की 449 राशन दुकानों में पीओएस यानी पॉइंट ऑफ सेल मशीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए शासन व जिला स्तर पर तैयारीं शुरू हो गई है। जल्द ही सभी दुकानों में मशीनें वितरित करने के दावे विभागीय अफसर कह रहे हैं। मशीन लगने के बाद व्यवस्था में बदलाव होगा। मशीन के माध्यम से थंब इंप्रेशन और चेहरे का ऑनलाइन मिलान होने के बाद ही राशन (चावल, शक्कर, नमक) मिलेगा। जिन उपभोक्ताओं का थंब इंप्रेशन व चेहरे का मिलान नहीं होगा। उनके राशन की डीलर कालाबाजारी नहीं कर पाएंगे। बचे हुए राशन का हिसाब बताना होगा या जरूरत पड़ने पर वापस करना होगा। विभाग के उच्च अफसर हालात अनुसार निर्णय लेंगे कि राशन का क्या करना है। स्थानीय अफसरों का कहना है कि सरकार के निर्देश पर जल्द ही सभी शहरी क्षेत्र में संचालित पीडीएस व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के दुकानों पर पीओएस मशीन लगाई जाएगी। जिला खाद्य अधिकारी एचएल बंजारे ने बताया कि जिले में राशन दुकानों की संख्या 442 से बढ़कर 449 हो गई है। सभी स्थानों में पीओएस मशीन लगेगी। जिसके लिए तैयारियां चल रही है। दूसरे जिले के अलावा दूसरे राज्य के किसी भी दुकान में राशन ले सकते है। आधार बेस रहेगा। थंब लगाएंगे तो पूरी जानकारी आ जाएगी।

इसलिए यह व्यवस्था लागू की जा रही है
दुकानें हाईटेक होने से शहर और ग्रामीण दोनों क्षेत्रों में बीपीएल के साथ अन्य सभी योजनाओं में मिलने वाला राशन पीओएस मशीन से ही बांटा जाएगा। वर्तमान में रजिस्टर व पोर्टल में एंट्री कर राशन वितरित किया जा रहा है। नई व्यवस्था लागू होने से मशीन सामग्री के वितरण के वक्त आधार नंबर वाले पात्र परिवार के सदस्य की पहचान उसके बायोमैट्रिक के आधार पर तथा बाकी परिवारों की पहचान समग्र आईडी से करेगी। यह व्यवस्था खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग ने पीडीएस में होने वाले फर्जीवाड़ों से बचने के लिए बनाई हैं। इन मशीनों से न केवल अपात्रों को राशन लेने से रोका जाएगा बल्कि स्टॉक व ब्रिक्री पर भी शासन की सीधी नजर रहेगी।

