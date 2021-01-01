पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगों ने रखी मांग:केंवटी-रायपुर ट्रेन को बिलासपुर तक और दुर्ग दल्ली डेमू को तीन के बजाय सातों दिन चलाएं

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  • गुंडरदेही और दल्लीराजहरा रेलवे स्टेशन का निरीक्षण व विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण करने पहुंचे डीआरएम व सांसद

सोमवार को गुंडरदेही रेलवे स्टेशन में विकास कार्यों का निरीक्षण एवं प्लेटफार्म की ऊंचाई बढ़ाए जाने के बाद इसका लोकार्पण कांकेर लोकसभा सांसद मोहन मंडावी ने किया। इस मौके पर संसदीय सचिव कुंवर सिंह निषाद एवं गुंडरदेही के पूर्व विधायक राजेंद्र कुमार राय, रायपुर रेल मंडल के प्रबंधक श्याम सुंदर गुप्ता भी उपस्थित रहे। इस दौरान जनप्रतिनिधियों व लोगों ने रेलवे से जुड़ी समस्याओं और मांगों को रखा। केंवटी से रायपुर तक चलने वाली ट्रेन को रायपुर के बाद बिलासपुर तक विस्तार करने और दल्लीराजहरा से दुर्ग तक चलने वाली डेमू ट्रेन को 3 के बजाय 7 दिन चलाने को लेकर रायपुर रेल मंडल से रेल बोर्ड दिल्ली प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा। पब्लिक डिमांड के चलते यह निर्णय लिया गया है। सांसद मोहन मंडावी ने डीआरएम को जल्द प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजने कहा है ताकि बजट में स्वीकृति दिला सकें। हालांकि बंद ट्रेन कब से शुरू होगी, इस संबंध में सिर्फ इतना बताया गया कि रेलवे की ओर से इस पर मंथन चल रहा है। गुंडरदेही प्लेटफार्म हाई लेवल स्तर का बन जाने के कारण सुविधा होगी। पूर्व विधायक राय ने बताया कि सांसद की अनुशंसा से 2 अरब 37 करोड़ की लागत से सौंदर्यीकरण कार्य होना है। एक अरब 43 करोड़ रुपए का काम हो चुका है।

पाररास अंडरब्रिज में सीपेज से भरा पानी, लोग परेशान
तीन साल पहले लगभग एक करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर बनाए गए पाररास के अंडरब्रिज में सोमवार को पानी भरा रहा। इससे लोगों में आने-जाने में परेशानी हुई। आसपास नहर, नाली, तालाब का पानी सीपेज होने के कारण यहां जाम हो रहा है। बालोद-राजनांदगांव मुख्य मार्ग पर पाररास रेलवे फाटक बंद होने से ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या को दूर करने के लिए अंडरब्रिज बनाया गया है, लेकिन यहां पानी भरे रहने के कारण यह लोगों की परेशानी का सबब बना हुआ है।

डीआरएम के समक्ष बालोद जिले के नागरिकों और जनप्रतिनिधियों की यह रही प्रमुख डिमांड

  • डंगनिया परसदा में स्टॉपेज, ताकि ट्रेन रूकें: रिसामा और गुंडरदेही के बीच लगभग 8 किमी के दायरे में एक भी स्टॉपेज नहीं होने से 15 गांव के लोगों को रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है।
  • चैनगंज में ओवरब्रिज बने: चैनगंज में रेलवे फाटक है, जहां जब मालगाड़ी या यात्री ट्रेन गुजरती है तो 10-15 मिनट तक गेट बंद होने से जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है। ओवरब्रिज बनने से ही राहत मिलेगी।
  • अंडरब्रिज में पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था: ईरागुड़ा, साजा, मडियापार, रंगकठेरा के आसपास बने अंडरब्रिज में पानी भरने के कारण क्षेत्र के लोगों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। इसलिए पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।
  • ट्रेन नियमित शुरू हो: अब तक कोरोना के कारण ट्रेन के पहिए थमे हैं। जिसके कारण हजारों लोगों को बसों व अन्य वाहनों के माध्यम से आना-जाना करना पड़ रहा है। ट्रेन के बजाय कई गुना अतिरिक्त किराया देना पड़ रहा है।
  • गुंडरदेही में स्टॉपेज 5 मिनट: 2 मिनट तक ट्रेन रुकती है, छोटे व्यापारियों को ट्रेन में चढ़कर खाद्य सामग्री बेचने में सहुलियत हो और जीवनयापन बेहतर हो। इसके लिए संसदीय सचिव ने मांग की है।
  • स्टेशन पहुंचने शॉर्टकट रोड बने: चैनगंज से होकर गुंडरदेही रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंचने 2 किमी का सफर करना पड़ता है। 500 मीटर दूर शॉर्टकट रास्ता है लेकिन पोल लगा है। मेन रोड से पेट्रोल पंप से होकर बीचोंबीच जमीन है।
  • बिजली व्यवस्था: चैनगंज से रेलवे स्टेशन तक पोल लगा है लेकिन बिजली व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं है। ऐसे में अंधेरे में अनहोनी होने का खतरा है इसलिए पर्याप्त प्रकाश व्यवस्था करने से सभी वर्गों को आने-जाने में सहुलियत होगी।
  • रेक पाइंट: व्यापारियों की सुविधा के लिए यह जरूरी है। वर्तमान में बालोद या दुर्ग के भरोसे है। ऐसे में आने-जाने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। साथ ही अतिरिक्त सफर करना पड़ रहा है।
  • सर्व सुविधायुक्त यात्री प्रतीक्षालय: बड़े शहरों की तर्ज पर रेलवे स्टेशन का डेवलपमेंट कर सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराया जाए। एसी युक्त यात्री प्रतीक्षालय हो ताकि गर्मी में राहत मिल सकें।
  • डबल लाइन विस्तार हो: ऐसा होने से ट्रेन परिचालन में दिक्कत नहीं आएगी। अतिरिक्त ट्रेन चलने व फेरा बढ़ने से यात्रियों को सुविधा मिल सकें। एक लाइन होने के कारण कई परेशानी आती है। दल्लीराजहरा के कच्चा लोहा बीएसपी को भेजा जा रहा है।
  • आरपीएफ जवान रोजाना पेट्रोलिंग करें: सुरक्षा व्यवस्था तगड़ी होनी चाहिए ताकि आपराधिक गतिविधियां न हो।

कभी अजगर निकल रहा है तो कभी कुछ और समस्या
गुंडरदेही में डीआरएम व सांसद के समक्ष संसदीय सचिव कुंवर सिंह निषाद और पूर्व विधायक राजेंद्र राय दोनों ने प्रमुख रूप से अंडरब्रिज का मामला उठाया। जो लोगों के लिए अनुपयोगी साबित हो रहा है। निषाद ने कहा कि पानी भरने से अंडरब्रिज का औचित्य ही नहीं है, कभी अजगर निकल रहा है तो कभी कुछ और समस्या आ रही है। अंडरब्रिज में पानी भरा रहता है और ओवरब्रिज बना नहीं है, ऐसे में लोग जाम में फंसकर हलाकान हो रहे हैं।

