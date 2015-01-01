पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण की रफ्तार बढ़ी:कोरोना से अर्जुंदा के वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता व बालोद के व्यापारी की मौत

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • दुर्ग व रायपुर के अस्पताल में चल रहा था इलाज

कोरोना सहित अन्य बीमारियों से जूझ रहे बालोद के व्यापारी और अर्जुन्दा के वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता की मौत हो गई। दोनों का अंतिम संस्कार शनिवार को गाइडलाइन अनुसार किया गया। शहर के सदर रोड निवासी व्यापारी जुगलकिशोर टुवानी (65 वर्ष) की मौत शुक्रवार रात को रायपुर में हुई। सांस लेेने में तकलीफ होने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। परिवार में कुछ सदस्यों को भी कोरोना होने की पुष्टि की गई है। अर्जुंदा के मेडिकल स्टोर्स के संचालक, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता व पूर्व विधायक स्व. प्यारेलाल बेलचंदन के प्रतिनिधि भागवत प्रसाद गुप्ता (79) की मौत शनिवार सुबह 4 बजे हुई। टुवानी का इलाज रायपुर व गुप्ता का इलाज दुर्ग के एक निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा था।

बालोद शहर में यह 5वीं मौत
कोरोना से बालोद शहर में 5 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिसमें तीन पुरुष व दो महिला शामिल है। इसके पहले दो व्यापारियों की मौत हुई थी। व्यापारी पुरुषोत्तम दुबे (70) की मौत रायपुर एम्स में हुई थी। मरारपारा निवासी 74 वर्षीय व्यापारी प्रफुल्ल भाई की मौत बालोद कोविड अस्पताल में हुई थी। नर्मदा गांधी (90) मरारपारा की मौत कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद हुई थी। इसी तरह पांडेपारा निवासी मंजू विश्वकर्मा की मौत राजनांदगांव के अस्पताल में हुई थी।

मास्क पहनें और दूरी भी बनाए रखेंं
नवंबर में 19 लोगों की मौत कोरोना सहित अन्य बीमारियों से हो चुकी है। ओवरऑल अगस्त से अब तक जिले के 49 लोग दम तोड़ चुके है। जिनकी कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई थी। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार अधिकांश लोगों को पहले से कोई न कोई बीमारी थी। संक्रमण बढ़ने के साथ मौत की रफ्तार भी बढ़ रही है इसलिए सावधानी जरूरी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लोगों से अपील की जा रही है कि मास्क पहनें और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करें।

तीन दिन पहले रायपुर में कराए थे भर्ती
परिजन के अनुसार कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद जुगलकिशोर टुवानी को तीन दिन पहले रायपुर के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। सांस लेने में तकलीफ, ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम होेने से स्थिति बिगड़ी। उनका पहले से शुगर का इलाज चल रहा था। मौत के बाद परिवार वाले मास्क पहनकर व सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाकर सावधानी बरत रहे हैं। ताकि संक्रमण ज्यादा न फैले।

लक्ष्य को पूरा कराने लगाया जांच शिविर
शनिवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने शहर के पांडेपारा में कोरोना जांच शिविर लगाया। जिसमें शासकीय उचित मूल्य की दुकान में राशन खरीदने वाले लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। साथ ही वार्डवासी भी जांच कराने पहुंचे। इसके पहले नाम दर्ज कराते रहे। लेकिन विभाग के उम्मीद अनुरूप कोरोना जांच कराने के लिए कम लोग पहुंचे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम सुबह 11 बजे पहुंच गई थी। लोगों को जांच करवाने के लिए प्रेरित करते रहें। विक्रेता देवेंद्र मिश्रा ने बताया कि राशन लेने आने वाले लोग कोरोना जांच कराने के लिए जागरूकता नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। जांच के लिए बोलने पर गिने-चुने लोग ही टेस्ट करवाने पहुंच रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीम के अरिहंत साहू ने बताया कि शाम तक कुल टोटल 3 लोगों ने टेस्ट करवाया।

