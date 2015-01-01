पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खगोलीय घटना:पंचग्रही योग में सोमवती अमावस्या व साल का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण भी आज

  • पीपल पेड़ की पूजा-अर्चना व धागा लपेट कर परिक्रमा करने का विधान

पंचग्रही योग में 14 दिसंबर को सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग बन रहा है। इस दिन साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण भी है। इसके बाद सूर्य अपनी राशि भी बदलेगा। सोमवती अमावस्या पर वृश्चिक राशि में सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र और केतु रहेंगे। पंडित राजू उपाध्याय ने बताया कि ग्रहों की इस विशेष संयोग में किए गए स्नान, दान और पूजा-पाठ का विशेष फल मिलता है। सोमवती अमावस्या पर पितरों की संतुष्टि के लिए विशेष पूजा और तर्पण करना चाहिए। अमावस्या पर सूर्य और चंद्रमा एक ही राशि में स्थित होते हैं। इस तिथि को ग्रंथों में पर्व कहा गया है। इस दिन अनुष्ठानों का भी बहुत महत्व होता है। अगहन महीने की अमावस्या पर तीर्थ स्नान और दान के साथ ही शंख से भगवान कृष्ण का अभिषेक और उनकी विशेष पूजा करनी चाहिए। शास्त्रों में इसे अश्वत्थ प्रदक्षिणा व्रत की भी संज्ञा दी गई है।

भारत में नहीं दिखेगा सूर्य ग्रहण, सूतक भी नहीं
14 दिसंबर को सूर्य ग्रहण के रूप में इस साल का आखिरी ग्रहण भी होगा। ग्रहण पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण होगा। लेकिन ये भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इस वजह से इसका प्रभाव नहीं होने से सूतक काल नहीं माना जाएगा। इस साल कुल 6 ग्रहण थे। 4 चंद्र ग्रहण और 2 सूर्य ग्रहण।

व्रत पूजन से समृद्धि और विद्या की होती है प्राप्ति
महिलाएं अपने पति के दीर्घायु कामना के लिए व्रत का विधान है। इस दिन श्रद्धापूर्वक किए गए व्रत पूजन से समृद्धि, विद्या की प्राप्ति होती है। जिनके विवाह में विलंब हो रहा है या विवाह में अर्चन उत्पन्न हो रही हैं उन्हें इस व्रत को अवश्य करना चाहिए।

