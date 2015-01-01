पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुगर मिल खुले 12 साल पूरे:21 से 24 दिसंबर तक ट्रायल बेस पर गन्ने की पेराई, 19 से किसानों को जारी करेंगे टोकन

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • 11 सत्र में 1030 दिन ही पेराई, 5.57 लाख क्विंटल शक्कर का उत्पादन हो पाया, जिले में गन्ने की कमी, बेरला व कवर्धा के किसानों से चर्चा कर रहा प्रबंधन

मंगलवार को जिले के एकमात्र दंतेश्वरी मैया शक्कर कारखाने को करकाभाट में खुले 12 साल कंपलीट हो गए हैं। 15 दिसंबर 2009 को जिस उद्देश्य से कारखाना शुरू किया गया था, उस कसौटी पर अब तक खरा नहीं उतर पाया है। वजह गन्ने की कमी है। जो इस सत्र भी बरकरार है। पेराई शुरू करने के लिए बायलर की पूजा हो गई है। प्रबंधन के अनुसार 21 से 24 दिसंबर तक ट्रायल बेस पर गन्ने की पेराई होगी यानी प्रतिदिन निर्धारित खपत से कम गन्ने की पेराई की जाएगी। शुरूआत के चार दिन 1250 के बजाय 700-800 टन गन्ने की पेराई प्रस्तावित है ताकि यह मालूम हो सके कि कहीं फॉल्ट तो नहीं, जिसके बाद 25 से नियमित पेराई शुरू होगी फिर शक्कर का उत्पादन होगा। 19 से किसानों को टोकन जारी करने के संबंध में जल्द ही बैठक होने वाली है।
पिछले 11 सत्र में 5.57 लाख क्विंटल शक्कर उत्पादन हुआ- पिछले 11 सत्र में 1030 दिन गन्ने की पेराई हो पाई। जिससे 5 लाख 57 हजार 604.47 क्विंटल शक्कर उत्पादन हुआ। एक साल में 365 दिन के हिसाब से 11 साल में 4004 में से 2974 दिन कारखाना में पेराई नहीं हुई। इस दौरान यहां मशीनों का मेंटनेंस चला लेकिन शक्कर उत्पादन नहीं हुआ।

गन्ने की पेराई प्रभावित न हो इसलिए मेंटेनेंस जारी
वर्तमान में मशीनों का मेंटेनेंस कार्य जारी है, ताकि पेराई प्रभावित न हो। हालांकि हर साल पेराई के दौरान फॉल्ट की समस्या से पेराई प्रभावित होती है। जिसका खामियाजा किसानों को भुगतना पड़ता है। प्रबंधन का तर्क है कि अगर अधूरी तैयारी के साथ पेराई शुरू की जाती है तो पेराई के दौरान मशीनें खराब हो जाती है। इसलिए पहले से व्यवस्था दुरुस्त कर रहे है। किसान नेता छगन देशमुख, चंद्रेश हिरवानी ने कहा कि यहां व्यवस्था सुधरें तो किसान भी गन्ना लगाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित होंगे।

5 माह पेराई के लिए चाहिए 2 लाख टन गन्ना
लगातार पांच माह तक पेराई के लिए 3500 हेक्टेयर यानि दो लाख मीट्रिक टन गन्ने की जरूरत है। लेकिन पूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही है। शुगर मिल 48 करोड़ रुपए के घाटे में चल रहा है। पेराई के पहले प्रबंधन मेंटनेंस कार्य करा रहा है। जिले के गन्ने से डेढ़ माह तक पेराई हो पाएगी। इस बार 704 किसानों ने 620 हेक्टेयर में गन्ना की फसल ली है। जो पर्याप्त नहीं है। बेरला, कवर्धा के किसानों से गन्ना मंगाने की तैयारी है। लेकिन अब तक स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है कि कितने किसान कितना टन गन्ना लाएंगे।

मशीनों को गर्म होने में लगता है तीन दिन का समय
पेराई शुरू करने के पहले बायलर (मशीन) की पूजा होती है। जो 9 दिसंबर को हो चुकी है। पेराई शुरू कराने के पहले मशीन में आग छोड़ा जाएगा, तीन दिन में मशीनें गर्म होगा, टरबाइन घूमेगा। जो पेराई के लिए जरूरी है। यह सब होने के बाद जिन किसानों को टोकन जारी किया जाएगा। वे गन्ने लाएंगे। जिसके बाद नियमित पेराई शुरू होगी। पेराई क्षमता प्रतिदिन 1250 मीट्रिक टन है।

पानी से प्रभावित किसानों का पहले खरीदेंगे गन्ना
कारखाना संचालक बोर्ड अध्यक्ष बल्दूराम साहू ने बताया कि 9 दिसंबर को बायलर की पूजा हो गई है। मशीन की पूजा 17 के बाद प्रस्तावित है। जिले के गन्ने से 45 दिन तक पेराई होने का अनुमान है। एमडी राजेंद्र राठिया ने बताया कि 21 दिसंबर से नियमित पेराई शुरू होगी। शुरू के चार दिन ट्रायल रहेगा। टोकन के लिए एक-दो दिन में बैठक रखकर चर्चा करेंगे। पहले उन किसानों को चिह्नांकित कर रहे है, जो रबी सीजन के लिए छोड़े जाने वाले पानी से प्रभावित हो रहे हैं।

