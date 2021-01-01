पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुष्ठ उन्मूलन दिवस आज:3 बार सर्वे, सालभर चलेगा स्पर्श जागरूकता अभियान

बालाेद/दल्लीराजहरा2 घंटे पहले
  • 2013 से अब तक 2216 मरीज मिले, एमडीटी दवा खाकर एक हजार 979 ठीक हुए

30 जनवरी को विश्व कुष्ठ उन्मूलन दिवस है। मरीजों की पहचान के लिए तीन बार पंचायत स्तर पर घर-घर सर्वे के अलावा सालभर स्पर्श जागरूकता अभियान चलेगा ताकि एक भी मरीज न रहें। इस उद्देश्य से हर साल की तरह इस बार के लिए आज से अभियान की शुरूआत की जाएगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार 2013 से अब तक 2 हजार 216 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। जिसमें एक हजार 979 मरीज एमडीटी दवा खाकर पूरी तरह से ठीक हो चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 126 इलाज चल रहा है। 126 में से 30 पीवी श्रेणी के है, जिनको छह माह तक रोजाना दवाई खाने कहा गया है। 96 मरीज एमबी श्रेणी के है, जिन्हें एक साल तक दवाई का डोज लेने कहा गया है। बालोद में कोरोना के चलते ओटी बंद इसलिए दल्ली के अस्पताल में जरूरत अनुसार कुष्ठ मरीजों का ऑपरेशन हो रहा है ताकि दूसरे जिले में भटकना न पड़ें। जिला अधिकारी डॉ. देवदास ने बताया कि कुष्ठ रोग के कई लक्षण है, जिसमें खुजली होना प्रमुख है ऐसे में जांच कराएं।

निःशुल्क कुष्ठ विकृति सुधार शल्यक्रिया शिविर लगा
राष्ट्रीय कुष्ठ उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम अंतर्गत कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे के आदेश व राज्य कुष्ठ कार्यक्रम अधिकारी डॉ. फ्रांसिस बेक के निर्देश पर 27 एवं 28 जनवरी को पुष्पा अस्पताल दल्लीराजहरा में निःशुल्क कुष्ठ विकृति सुधार शल्यक्रिया शिविर आरसीएस कैंप का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 16 मरीजों का पंजीकरण किया गया। इसमें से 6 मरीज का ऑपरेशन किया गया। बाकी मरीजों को एक माह बाद शल्य क्रिया के लिए तैयार रखा गया है। शिविर में हाथ के टेढ़ापन वाले 5 मरीज तथा पैरों के विकृति वाले 1 मरीज का ऑपरेशन किया गया। सिविल सर्जन एवं जिला कुष्ठ अधिकारी डॉ. एसएस देवदास, सर्जन डॉ. मनन्तोष एलकाना मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट एवं टीम टीएलएमआई. बैतलपुर के माध्यम से अस्पताल के मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ एन्सिली फ्रांसिस के सहयोग से ऑपरेशन सफल रहा। शिविर में वरिष्ठ एनएमए सीएल साहू, फिजियोथैरेपिस्ट डॉक्टर अजय बाम्बेसर, पुष्पा अस्पताल के समन्वयक डॉ अंकित निगम तथा सहयोगी सिस्टर अल्फी फ्रांसिस फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट डॉ अजय, नोएल टीएलएम. बैतलपुर मौजूद रहे।

