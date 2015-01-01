पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिस्टम में लीकेज:टंकी का वाल्व खराब, सुधारने में लगे 6 घंटे, नलों में आया गंदा पानी

बालाेद
  • 30 साल पुराने पाइप से 1200 घरों में पानी की सप्लाई, जो पीने लायक नहीं

शहर के गंजपारा स्थित एक लाख लीटर क्षमता की टंकी का वाल्व खराब होने व पाइप 30 साल पुराना होने का खामियाजा लोगों को भुगतना पड़ा, जब सोमवार को सुबह 5.30 से 8.30 बजे तक व शाम को एक घंटे आमापारा, जवाहरपारा, सिंधी कॉलोनी, नए बस स्टैंड, गंजपारा सहित आसपास वार्डों के 1200 से ज्यादा घरों व सार्वजनिक नलों में गंदा पानी आया। जिसका उपयोग लोग न पीने के लिए कर सकें और न ही नहाने, घरेलू उपयोग के लिए, लिहाजा नपा को टैंकर से पानी सप्लाई करने की नौबत आ गई। लोग साफ पानी आने की आस में टोटी को खुला छोड़कर बाल्टी, बर्तन को रखकर घर चले गए थे, 3 घंटे बाद जब आकर देखे तो गंदा पानी ही आ रहा था। जिसे व्यर्थ बहाना पड़ा। लोगों का कहना है कि ऐसे हालात ठंड सीजन में है जब पानी मांग अनुरूप मिल तो रहा है लेकिन गंदा, जिसका उपयोग गर्म करने के बाद भी नहीं कर पा रहे है। एक ही दिन में कितना लीटर पानी व्यर्थ हो रहा है, इसकी जानकारी जिम्मेदारों को है। लेकिन कह रहे हैं कि रोज दो बाल्टी ही पानी लोग फेंक रहे होंगे, बाद में जो पानी आता है वह पीने व नहाने लायक हो जाता है। समस्या का स्थाई समाधान करने के बजाय जिम्मेदार यह कहते आ रहे हैं कि ऐसा यानि नल से गंदा पानी निकलना पिछले कई साल से रोजाना हो रहा है। रोज जब भी नल से पानी निकलता है, 3 से 5 मिनट तक गंदा आता ही है क्योंकि पाइप 30 साल से भी ज्यादा पुराना है, मुख्य पाइपलाइन में लीकेज की समस्या आ जाती है। लिहाजा शहरवासी पानी की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। ऐसा ही हाल रहा तो आगे भी हर घर से दो बाल्टी कीमती पानी फेंकने लोग मजबूर होते रहेंगे। समस्या का निराकरण: योजना के पूरा होने के बाद ही शहरवासियों को राहत मिल पाएगी। तब तक साफ पानी के लिए लोगों को इंतजार करना मजबूरी है। क्योंकि अभी जिस पाइप से पानी की सप्लाई की जा रही है वह 30 साल पुराना हो चुका है।

शिकायत के बाद 10 बजे आया पानी टैंकर
गंदे पानी की सप्लाई की शिकायत मिलने के बाद नगर पालिका की ओर से आमापारा में दो टैंकर से पानी सप्लाई की गई। इसके पहले लोग निजी बोर, कुएं के भरोसे पानी भर चुके थे। शहरवासियोंं को ठंड मेंे भी पानी के पानी के लिए मशक्कत करना पड़ रही है। पूरे दिन वार्डवासी पानी की समस्या को लेकर जूझते रहे।

प्रभावित दो वार्डों में चार टैंकरों से की गई सप्लाई
नगर पालिका के सीएमओ रोहित कुमार साहू ने इस संबंध में बताया कि पानी सप्लाई के लिए टंकी में लगे जिस वाल्व का उपयोग चालू-बंद करने के लिए होता है, वह खराब हो गया था। जिसे बदला गया है। प्रभावित वार्डों में टैंकरों से पानी सप्लाई की गई। दो वार्ड ही प्रभावित रहा।

वाल्व खराब हो गया था बदलने में समय लगा
नगर पालिका जलकार्य विभाग के सभापति योगराज भारती ने बताया कि गंजपारा टंकी में वाल्व खराब हो गया था। नया लगाए है। इस दौरान लगाते व अन्य कार्य करते 5 से 6 घंटे लग गए। जब पानी का प्रेशर पड़ा तो 30 साल पहले बिछे पाइप से होकर नलों तक पहुंचते गंदा हो गया।

टैंकर तो आया लेकिन समय पर नहीं मिला पानी
1. आमापारा निवासी माहंगीन यादव ने बताया कि यहां पर पहले भी तो पानी रोज गंदा आता था। लेकिन कुछ देर बाद साफ हो जाता था। मंगलवार को सुबह से 2 घंटे हो गए हैं, पानी साफ ही नहीं आ रहा है। जिसके कारण सभी लोग बेहद परेशान हो रहे है।
2. संतोष यादव ने बताया कि सुबह से ही पानी गंदा आ रहा था। 1 घंटे तक साफ पानी का इंतजार किया। पीने लायक पानी नहीं मिला। पीने के पानी के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ा।
3. लोकेश्वर कुमार ने बताया कि सप्ताह में दो- तीन दिन को छोड़ दे तो रोज पानी सुबह गंदा आता है। मजबूरी में साफ पानी के लिए घर वालों को कपड़ा लगाकर पीने के लिए पानी भरना पड़ता है। निजी बोर, कुएं के पानी का उपयोग करना मजबूरी है।
4. महाबती बाई ने बताया कि पानी गंदा आने से बहुत दिक्कत हुई। पास के कुएं में जाकर पानी भरना पड़ा। शाम को टैंकर आने का इंतजार कर रहे थे लेकिन नहीं पहुंचा।

