खुलेगा लोक सेवा केंद्र:अर्जुंदा में 2 व गुंडरदेही में 4 दिन बैठेंगे तहसीलदार

बालोद4 घंटे पहले
  • सप्ताहभर मौजूद रहेंगे नायब तहसीलदार, आय व जाति प्रमाण पत्र बनाने सहूलियत होगी

दीपावली पर्व के पहले जिले के 6वें तहसील के रूप में अस्तित्व में आए अर्जुन्दा में आय, जाति, निवास व जरूरी प्रमाण पत्र बनाने का काम शुरू हो गया है। यहां के नवीन तहसील कार्यालय में लोग पहुंचकर राजस्व संबंधित कामकाज करा सकते हैं। अभी शासन की ओर से सेटअप अनुसार अफसरों, कर्मचारियों की भर्ती नहीं हो पाई है। लिहाजा 2 तहसील का जिम्मा एक तहसीलदार के भरोसे है। इसलिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की गई है कि अर्जुन्दा में 2 दिन सोमवार और गुरुवार व गुंडरदेही तहसील कार्यालय में 4 दिन तहसीलदार राजस्व संबंधित कामकाज करेंगे यानी लोगों के लिए मौजूद रहेंगे। नवीन अर्जुन्दा तहसील में जल्द ही लोक सेवा केंद्र खोला जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रशासन की ओर से तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि तहसीलदार ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि अर्जुन्दा में नायब तहसीलदार सप्ताहभर मौजूद रहेंगे। जो अपने अधिकार के क्षेत्र के आने वाले सभी राजस्व संबंधित कामकाज करेंगे ताकि लोगों को भटकना न पड़ें। फिलहाल आय, जाति प्रमाण पत्र बनाने का काम शुरू हो गया है। फिलहाल एसडीएम गुंडरदेही तहसील कार्यालय से ही कामकाज करेंगे। सेटअप अनुसार स्टाफ की भर्ती की जाएगी।

62 गांवों के लोगों को मिलेगी सुविधा
अर्जुन्दा में ही राजस्व संंबंधित कामकाज होने से तहसील के दायरे में आ रहे 62 गांवों के लोगों को सहुलियत होगी। गुंडरदेही मुख्यालय का चक्कर नहीं लगाना पड़ेगा। गौरतलब है कि 11 नवंबर को गुंडरदेही तहसील से विभाजन होकर एक नगर, 42 ग्राम पंचायत, 21 पटवारी हल्का, 3 राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल, 62 गांवों के साथ अस्तित्व में अर्जुन्दा तहसील आ चुकी है। अफसरों का कहना है कि दीपावली पर्व के कारण लोग अभी ज्यादा संख्या में नहीं पहुंच रहे है। तहसील कार्यालय के कुछ कर्मचारियों को कोरोना हुआ है। जिसके कारण भी कामकाज प्रभावित हो रहा है। अर्जुन्दा नगर के सभी 15 वार्ड क्षेत्र, बम्हनी, खुरसुनी, खुरसुल, गब्दी, भिलाई, गोरकापार, ओडारसंकरी, मटेवा, माहुद, बोरगहन, जेवरतला, परसतराई, कांदुल, परना, खुटेरी, चंदनबिरही, चौरेल, सलौनी सहित 62 गांव के लोगों का राजस्व संबंधित कामकाज अर्जुन्दा तहसील कार्यालय के माध्यम से होगा। इससे क्षेत्र के लोगों को राहत मिलेगी।

सेटअप के अनुसार शासन स्तर पर की जाएगी भर्ती
तहसीलदार अश्वन कुमार पुशाम ने बताया कि लोगों के राजस्व संबंधित कामकाज रोजाना होगा। सोमवार व गुरुवार को अर्जुन्दा में व शासकीय अवकाश को छोड़ बाकी दिन गुंडरदेही तहसील कार्यालय में बैठकर लोगों से जुड़े राजस्व संबंधित कामकाज करेंगे। नायब तहसीलदार रोज मौजूद रहेंगे। सेटअप अनुसार नवीन अर्जुन्दा तहसील कार्यालय के लिए शासन स्तर से भर्ती होगी। लोक सेवा केंद्र जल्द खुलेगा। लोगों को आय, जाति व जरूरी प्रमाण पत्र बनाने में सहूलियत होगी।

