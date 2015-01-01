पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनएच 930:पांच साल बाद हुआ दोबारा टेंडर, अब पहले चरण में शेरपार से महाराष्ट्र बॉर्डर तक की सड़क होगी चौड़ी

बालोद4 घंटे पहले
  • नागपुर भेजी गई फाइल, 6.80 अरब रु. से 2 चरण में झलमला से महाराष्ट्र बॉर्डर तक 10 मीटर चौड़ी होगी 82 किमी सड़क

विभागीय प्रक्रिया में लेटलतीफी व सुस्ती का नतीजा रहा कि कार्ययोजना तैयार होने बाद 5 साल में दूसरी बार टेंडर जारी किया गया है। 2 साल पहले टेंडर जारी किया गया था। तब प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति के इंतजार में मामला अटका रहा और काम शुरू नहीं हुआ। बहरहाल नेशनल हाइवे के तहत पहले चरण में सड़क डामरी व चौड़ीकरण के लिए टेंडर जारी हो गया है। दूसरे चरण में जिले के दायरे में आ रही झलमला तिराहा से शेरपार तक सड़क चौड़ी होगी। कब तक यह विभागीय अफसर नहीं बता रहे है। तब तक लोग गड्ढों व धूल से परेशान होते रहेंगे। बालोद सहित दुर्ग, धमतरी, राजनांदगांव, कांकेर जिलेवासियों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण नेशनल हाइवे 930 प्रोजेक्ट के तहत आखिरकार विभाग की ओर से टेंडर जारी हो गया है। जिसके अनुसार 2 अरब 5 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से पहले चरण में शेरपार से महाराष्ट्र बॉर्डर तक काम पूरा होगा। फिर दूसरे चरण में बालोद जिले की झलमला तिराहा से शेरपार तक काम पूरा कराने अलग से टेंडर जारी होगा। कुल 2 चरण में काम पूरा होगा। कार्ययोजना अनुसार अनुमानित 6 अरब 80 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होगा। बहरहाल काम शुरू नहीं हुआ है।

काम कराने प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति अभी नहीं मिली
पहले चरण में शेरपार से खड़गांव, मानपुर मोहला, कोहका (महाराष्ट्र बॉर्डर) तक काम पूरा होगा। इसकी प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति मिल गई है। वहीं झलमला तिराहा से बालोद, कुसुमकसा होते शेरपार तक दूसरे चरण में काम जल्द शुरू होगा। डामर बिछेगी और 10 मीटर चौड़ी होगी। इसकी स्वीकृति नहीं मिली है।

अभी यहां से अंतिम रूप से सहमति मिलने का इंतजार
झलमला से कोहका तक 82 किलोमीटर सड़क का डामरीकरण व चौड़ीकरण करने नेशनल हाइवे विभाग रायपुर की ओर से फाइनल डीपीआर (कार्ययोजना) तैयार कर केन्द्र शासन को भेज दी गई है। जिस पर नागपुर हेड कार्यालय व केंद्र परिवहन मंत्रालय से अंतिम सहमति मिलने का इंतजार है।

जमीन और मुआवजे को लेकर चल रही प्रक्रिया
जिले व मानपुर क्षेत्र के 50 से ज्यादा किसानों की जमीन अधिग्रहण होना है। जमीन में एवज में कितना मुआवजा देना है। वन विभाग को दोगुनी जमीन देनी है। जिस पर विभागीय प्रक्रिया जारी है। इसके बिना दूसरे चरण के लिए टेंडर जारी नहीं हो पाया है। लिहाजा काम शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है।

जमीन अधिग्रहण होने के बाद होगा आगे का काम
विभागीय अफसरों की मानें तो झलमला तिराहा से बालोद होते हुए शेरपार तक डामरीकरण व चौड़ीकरण कार्य शुरू कराने के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण बचा है। इसके लिए फ़ाइल रायपुर से नागपुर हेड ऑफिस चली गई है। एडीबी ने 60 करोड़ रु. की लागत से पुरुर से झलमला तक सात मीटर सड़क चौड़ीकरण काम कर लिया है। इसके आगे झलमला तिराहा से नेशनल विभाग को काम शुरू करना है। 5 साल में 90 लाख रुपए खर्च कर झलमला, बालाेद, कुसुमकसा, मानपुर तक पेचवर्क यानी मरम्मत किया गया था।

केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री ने 3 साल पूर्व की थी घोषणा
एनएच के तहत काम पूरा कराने 6 अरब 36 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत करने की घोषणा केन्द्रीय सड़क, परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी 3 साल पहले कर चुके हैं। झलमला तिराहा से बालोद, गुजरा, दानीटोला, अरमुरकसा, कुसुमकसा, मानपुर चौक, पथराटोला, बिटाल, झिंकाटोला, काेहका चंद्रपुर होते हुए महाराष्ट्र गढ़चिरौली तक डामरी व चौड़ीकरण नहीं हो पाया है। लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। एनएच के दायरे में बालोद जिले की 86 किमी सड़क आ रही है। काम अधूरा होने से लागत राशि भी बढ़ रही है।

प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति
केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्रालय नई दिल्ली ने नेशनल हाइवे विभाग को निर्देश दिए है कि विभागीय प्रोसेस पूरा होने के बाद प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति दी जाएगी ताकि बाद में काम में रुकावट न आए। हर माह समीक्षा बैठक लेकर प्रोजेक्ट पर चर्चा की जा रही है। इस पर लगातार नजर रखे हुए हैं।

यह काम अभी बाकी
झलमला तिराहा से आगे बालोद, गुजरा, दानीटोला, अरमुरकसा, कुसुमकसा, मानपुर चौक, पथराटोला, बिटाल, झिंकाटोला, काेहका चंद्रपुर होते हुए महाराष्ट्र गढ़चिरौली तक सड़क डामरीकरण व चौड़ीकरण काम होना है। जो अधूरा है। यह काम पूरा होने से बालोद सहित छग राज्य के कई जिले महाराष्ट्र से जुड़ जाएगा। पुरुर, गुरुर, छेड़िया, धनोरा, करकाभाट, कन्नेवाड़ा, सांकरा, पाकुरभाट, जमरूवा, झलमला तक सड़क चौड़ीकरण काम हो गया है।

जानिए, अभी यह स्थिति
बारिश में कीचड़ तो बारिश थमने के बाद लोगों को धूल का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बालोद-झलमला के बीच कई स्थानों पर गड्ढे हो चुके हैं। डामर उखड़ रही है।

जल्द काम शुरू होगा
एनएच विभाग के एसडीओ एचएस नायक ने बताया कि जमीन अधिग्रहण को लेकर फाइल नागपुर हेड ऑफिस चली गई है। टेंडर जारी हुआ है। 205 करोड़ की लागत से पहले चरण में शेरपार से आगे काम होगा।

