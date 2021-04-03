पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाश रखकर 5 घंटे तक हंगामा:रात में 4 युवकों के साथ मनहोरा लकड़ी छोड़ने गए छात्र की सुबह मिली लाश, ग्रामीण बोले- यह हत्या है

गुंडरदेही/बालोद
  • जांच व उचित कार्रवाई के आश्वासन पर माने, फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट व डॉग स्क्वायड की टीम पहुंची

जिला मुख्यालय से 28 किमी दूर ग्राम भाठागांव व सरेखा के बीच रोड किनारे कक्षा 10वीं के छात्र गोवर्धन साहू (16) निवासी सरेखा की लाश मिली। जो बुधवार को घर से निकला था और रात को 4 युवकों के साथ ट्रैक्टर में मनहोरा लकड़ी छोड़ने गया था। लेकिन घर नहीं आया बल्कि परिजनों व ग्रामीणों को गुरुवार को सुबह लाश मिलने की सूचना मिली। गुंडरदेही के टीआई रोहित मालेकर टीम के साथ सुबह 9.30 बजे पहुंचे। जरूरी कार्रवाई के बाद पीएम कराने सुबह 11.30 बजे लाश उठाने की तैयारी चल रही थी तभी ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने हंगामा कर दिया कि यह हत्या है। पहले मृतक के साथ रहने वाले युवकों को लाओ, बात कराओ तभी लाश उठाने देंगे। शाम 4.30 बजे तक लाश उठाने नहीं दिया। पुलिस कहती रही कि जब तक पीएम नहीं होगा, मौत की असली वजह मालूम नहीं हो पाएगी, तब भी ग्रामीण नहीं माने फिर मृतक के साथ रात में रहने वाले 4 युवकों और ठेकेदार को मौके पर लाया गया। जिन्होंने गांव प्रमुखों, पुलिस की मौजूदगी में बताया कि ट्रैक्टर से गिरने से गोवर्धन की मौत हुई है, हम सब घबरा गए थे इसलिए तत्काल जानकारी नहीं दिए लेकिन 112 व पुलिस को सूचना दे दिए थे। जिसके बाद पुलिस की ओर से जांच के बाद उचित कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया गया। तब लाश को उठाने दिया गया। पीएम के लिए शव को गुंडरदेही भेजा गया। गोवर्धन के एक भाई और एक बहन है।

सूचना नहीं दी गई: पिता
मृतक के पिता द्रोणाचार्य साहू व ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि घटना की सूचना नहीं दी गई। इसलिए मौत की असली वजह स्पष्ट नहीं है। पुलिस को निष्पक्ष जांच करनी चाहिए। इधर सवाल यह भी उठता है कि जो बच्चे उनके साथ थे दुर्घटना की सूचना तत्काल कोई भी घबरा कर परिजनों को देता है। लेकिन वह गायब क्यों हो गए? और जब ग्रामीणों ने हंगामा किया मामला बढ़ा तब यह सामने आ रहे हैं। वही टीआई रोहित मालेकर का कहना है रात 2 से 3 बजे गुंडरदेही पुलिस को सूचना मिली। पीएम रिपोर्ट के बाद सब स्पष्ट हो जाएगा। फिलहार रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

20 मी. के दायरे में मृतक की चप्पल जली हुई मिली
घटनास्थल के पास 20 मीटर के दायरे में चप्पल जला हुआ पाया गया। पास ही खेत में डिस्पोजल एवं पानी पाउच भी मिले। जिससे आशंका जताई जा रही है कि घटनास्थल के आसपास शराब पी गई है। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार गोवर्धन गांव के ही पोषण सोनकर उर्फ पेंशू के पास काम करता था। जो क्षेत्र में कोचिया का काम करता है। लकड़ी काटकर ढुलाई करता है। मृतक लोडिंग व अनलोडिंग का काम करता था। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए ग्रामीण ले जाने नहीं दे रहे थे, जिसके कारण रोड जाम की स्थिति बनी थी। टीआई रोहित मालेकर का कहना है कि जब तक जांच पूरी नहीं होगी, कुछ कहना उचित नहीं रहेगा। फिलहाल हम सभी पहलुओं पर विचार कर विवेचना कर रहे हैं।

युवक बोले- घबरा गए थे
पुलिस के अनुसार ठेकेदार पोषण सहित मृतक के साथ रहने वाले युवकों ने बयान में कहा है कि मनहोरा से लकड़ी छोड़कर सरेखा आ रहे थे, तभी बीच रास्ते में गड्ढे के कारण गाड़ी अनियंत्रित हुई और गोवर्धन साहू गिर गया। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। इस घटना के बाद सभी सहम गए थे इसलिए परिजन को सूचना नहीं दिए। 112 को सूचित किया गया, जब पुलिस पहुंची तो डर के कारण छिप गए। फिर गुंडरदेही थाने में पहुंचकर सारी सच्चाई बताई। इधर सुबह 11.30 से शाम 4.30 बजे तक लोग हंगामा करते रहे। दनिया, भाठागांव, पायला सहित अन्य गांव के लोग भी पहुंचे थे।

पूछताछ जारी, पीएम रिपोर्ट से स्पष्ट हो जाएगा: डीएसपी
बालोद डीएसपी दिनेश सिन्हा ने बताया कि 5 लोगों के बयान के आधार पर यह केस एक्सीडेंटल तो लग रही है फिर भी हम सभी से पूछताछ कर रहे है। पीएम रिपोर्ट आने का इंतजार कर रहे है, ग्रामीणों को नहीं मालूम था कि मौत कैसे हुई, इसलिए लाश को रखकर संबंधित लोगों को बुलाने की मांग की जा रही थी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट, फॉरेंसिक टीम, डॉग स्कवाड टीम के माध्यम से सब कुछ क्लियर हो जाएगा। फिलहाल इस मामले में सभी एंगल से जांच कर रहे हैं।

