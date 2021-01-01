पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कलेक्टर ने जारी किया आदेश:ठगी करने वाली 3 चिटफंड कंपनियों की जमीन होगी कुर्क

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपीएनजे की मलकुंवर में 12.37 लाख रु. की जमीन भी शामिल , निवेशकों को लौटाएंगे पैसा

पैसा दोगुना-तिगुना करने का झांसा देकर जिले के लोगों से ठगी करने करने वाली कंपनी एसपीएनजे चिटफंड कंपनी की 12.37 लाख रु. की जमीन कुर्क होगी। इसके अलावा दो और कंपनी की संपत्ति कुर्क होगी। कुर्की के बाद निवेशकों को पैसा लौटाया जाएगा। मंगलवार को कलेक्टर एवं जिला दण्डाधिकारी व सक्षम प्राधिकारी जनमेजय महोबे ने निक्षेपकों के हितों का संरक्षण के उद्देश्य से संपत्ति कुर्क करने आदेश जारी किया। जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि एसपी के पत्र अनुसार थाना दल्लीराजहरा में संचालित एसपीएनजे प्रोजेक्ट लेड डेवलपर्स इंडिया लिमिटेड के विरूद्ध निक्षेपकों का हितों का संरक्षण अधिनियम 2005 के तहत अपराध कायम कर आरोपी डायरेक्टर एचआर मैनेजर राकेेश अनंत, मौसमी बैनर्जी रायपुर, डौली दास गुप्ता रायपुर, राजकुमार बैनर्जी रायपुर के विरूद्ध चार्जशीट बालोद न्यायालय में पेश किया गया है। विवेचना पर आरोपी राकेश कुमार अनंत के नाम से ग्राम मलकंुवर में स्थित भूमि खसरा नं. 6/3 रकबा 0.78, खसरा नं. 07 रकबा 0.42 हे. कुल खसरा नं. 02 कुल रकबा 1.20 हे. भूमि पाए जाने से अचल-संपत्ति कुर्की की कार्रवाई के लिए प्रतिवेदन मिला है। संचालक राजेश कुमार के नाम से मलकुंवर में भूमि राजस्व अभिलेख में दर्ज है। जिसकी कुल बाजार मूल्य 12 लाख 37 हजार 971 रुपए है।

बोरगहन में जेएसबी कंपनी की जमीन भी कुर्क होगी
जेएसबी कंपनी के आरोपी कन्हैया लाल ओझा, नीतिन राव सेण्डे, हीरा सिंह निवासी रायपुर, डायरेक्टर पंकज कुमार धमतरी, धनेश कुमार आरंग, सुशील सरकार जिला दुर्ग के विरूद्ध चार्जशीट बालोद न्यायालय में पेश किया गया है। चेयरमैन नितिन कुमार के नाम बोरगहन में भूमि खसरा नं. 125/2, 125/3 कुल रकबा 0.34 हे. एवं डायरेक्टर केएल ओझा के नाम ग्राम रजोली में 0.16 हे. 0.23 हे., 0.15 हे. 1.99 हे. एवं 0.45 हे. है।

झिटिया व टटेंगा में जमीन
आरोपी ममता किरण देवांगन, प्रेमलाल देवांगन, निशा देवांगन राजनांदगांव के विरूद्ध चार्जशीट कोर्ट में पेश किया गया है। विवेचना के दौरान मालूम हुआ कि प्रेमलाल के नाम से ग्राम झिटिया डौंडीलोहारा में 0.93 हे., 1.24 हे., 3.50 हे., 2.72 हे. तथा ग्राम टटेंगा में 0.194 हे. भूमि है। जिसकी कुर्की होगी। डौंडी तहसीलदार ने अचल संपत्ति के संबंध में प्रतिवेदन दिया है। जिसमें कंपनी की जमीन का उल्लेख है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser