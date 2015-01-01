पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:खाड़ी से आ रही नमी इसलिए एक सप्ताह तक ठंड बेअसर

बालाेद42 मिनट पहले
  • शुक्रवार को सुबह से दोपहर एक बजे तक धूप, फिर छाए रहे बादल, पारा 2 डिग्री बढ़ने से शाम को गर्मी व उमस ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

शुक्रवार को सुबह से शाम तक मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव होता रहा। सुबह 6.45 से दोपहर 12.50 बजे तक धूप खिली रही। मौसम साफ रहा। जिसके बाद दोपहर एक बजे से देर शाम तक बादल छाए रहे। अधिकतम तापमान 30 व न्यूनतम तापमान 18 डिग्री रहा। दोपहर 1 बजे नमी की मात्रा 53 प्रतिशत रही। 8 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली। जिसके कारण नमी की मात्रा में उतार-चढ़ाव होता रहा, लेकिन ठंड के बजाय गर्मी व उमस का अहसास हुआ। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार हवा की दिशा दक्षिण-पूर्व है। बंगाल की खाड़ी से ज्यादा मात्रा में नमी आ रही है। इसलिए एक सप्ताह तक ठंड बेअसर रहेगा। इस दौरान कुछ देर के लिए बादल छाए रहेंगे और अधिकतर समय मौसम साफ रहेगा। बावजूद दिन का पारा 30 डिग्री और रात का 17 डिग्री से ऊपर रहने का अनुमान है। जब उत्तर दिशा से हवा आएगी और बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी नहीं आएगी तब ठंड बढ़ेगी। इसके प्रभाव से बादल नहीं छाएंगे और तापमान घटेगा। इससे ठंड बढ़ेगी। एक सप्ताह बाद यह स्थिति बन सकती है, ऐसा रायपुर के मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा कह रहे हैं। इधर मौसम में बदलाव से लोगों का स्वास्थ्य भी प्रभावित हो रहा है।

5 दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 3, न्यूनतम 5 डिग्री बढ़ा
मौसम में बदलाव के कारण तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। इस कारण ठंड का अहसास नहीं हो रहा है। 8 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया था। जो अब बढ़कर 18 डिग्री पर स्थिर है। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 27 के बजाय 30 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है। 5 दिन में ही अधिकतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान में 5 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने कहा कि उत्तर से हवा आने के बाद ही बालोद जिले में दिन और रात का तापमान गिरेगा। तापमान में विशेष परिवर्तन की संभावना नहीं है। बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी आ रही है।

फिलहाल सिस्टम कमजोर, फिर भी छाए रहेंगे बादल
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 24 घंटे पहले एक चक्रीय चक्रवाती घेरा दक्षिण पूर्व बिहार के ऊपर 3.1 किमी ऊंचाई पर बना था। जो कमजोर होकर आगे बढ़ गया है। इसके प्रभाव से अगले 24 घंटे में एक-दो स्थानों पर बौछारें पड़ने की संभावना थी। अब यह स्थिति नहीं है। बावजूद बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रही नमी से दो दिन में कभी भी बादल छा सकते हैं।

