वैक्सीनेशन:कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की दूसरी खेप पहुंची, 15 से शुरू होगा दूसरा चरण

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3178 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगा वैक्सीन का पहला डोज, 3775 बचे, 63 सत्र में पहला चरण पूरा करने का लक्ष्य

जिले में 16 जनवरी से एक फरवरी तक वैक्सीनेशन का 41 सत्र पूरा हो चुका है। इस दौरान 3 हजार 178 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन का पहला डोज लग चुका है। जिसमें विभागीय अफसर, सरकारी व प्राइवेट अस्पताल के डॉक्टर, कर्मचारी, नर्स शामिल हैं। वहीं दूसरी खेप में कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की 8 हजार 690 डोज और पहुंच गई है। जिसकी पुष्टि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की है। पर्याप्त वैक्सीन आने के बाद दूसरे चरण के तहत फ्रंट लाइन वारियर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने की शुरुआत 15 फरवरी या इसके बाद होने का अनुमान विभागीय अफसर लगा रहे हैं। फिलहाल 5 केंद्रों में ही वैक्सीन लगाने व डोज सप्लाई की जाएगी। वर्तमान में गुंडरदेही और डौंडीलोहारा ब्लॉक के स्वास्थ्यकर्मी देवरी और अर्जुन्दा केंद्र में वैक्सीन लगाने पहुंच रहे हैं। सोमवार को 5 केंद्र में 403 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को वैक्सीन का पहला डोज लगाया गया। इधर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

पहले चरण में टीका लगाने के लिए 6953 कोरोना योद्धाओं को किया चिन्हांकित
जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाने पहले चरण के लिए जिले के 6 हजार 953 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को चिह्नांकित किया है। इस हिसाब से अब तक 3 हजार 775 लोग बचे हैं। हालांकि इनमें से कई स्वास्थ्यकर्मी कुछ कारणों से वैक्सीन नहीं लगाना चाह रहे है। वहीं विभाग ने भी कहा है कि गर्भवती या कोई भी समस्या है तो रिस्क न लें। पहले चरण में वैक्सीन लगाने वालों को 28 दिन बाद दूसरा डोज लगाया जाएगा। इस हिसाब से 15 फरवरी के आसपास दूसरा डोज लगने की शुरूआत होगी, क्योंकि 16 जनवरी को पहला डोज लगाने की शुरूआत हुई है। आने वाले समय में पहले चरण में चिह्नांकित स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को दूसरा डोज तो दूसरे चरण में चिह्नांकित लोगों को पहला डोज लगाया जाएगा। इसी हिसाब से विभाग तैयारी कर रही है। हालात अनुसार वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र बढ़ाए जा सकते हैं। इस पर मंथन चल रहा है। फिलहाल सप्ताह में 4 दिन सोमवार, बुधवार, गुरुवार, शनिवार को 5 केंद्रों में वैक्सीन लगाने स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को बुला रहे हैं।

जिला वैक्सीन भंडार में 6 हजार 600 डोज सुरक्षित
वर्तमान में जिला वैक्सीन भंडार बालोद के कोल्ड चेन स्टोर कक्ष में 6 हजार 600 डोज को सुरक्षित रखा गया है। जिसे जरूरत अनुसार 5 केंद्रों में सप्लाई की जाएगी। इसके अलावा जहां वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है, वहां के कोल्ड चेन पाइंट में भी बचत वैक्सीन की डोज को रखा गया है। सुरक्षा के लिए जवान को तैनात किया हैं।

पर्याप्त डोज उपलब्ध
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एस सोनी ने बताया कि 16 जनवरी से अब तक 41 सत्र पूरे हो चुके हैं। इस दौरान 3178 लोगों को वैक्सीन का पहला डोज लगा है। कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की 8 हजार 690 डोज प्राप्त हुए है। जो फिलहाल की स्थिति में पर्याप्त है। हालात अनुसार उच्च अफसरों के आदेशानुसार दूसरे चरण के तहत इसी माह वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत होगी। ऐसा अनुमान लगा रहे हैं।

पहले की तुलना में दूसरी खेप में ज्यादा डोज
पहले खेप में 13 जनवरी को जिले के लिए 7 हजार 670 डोज उपलब्ध कराया गया था। दूसरे खेप में 8 हजार 690 डोज और पहुंच गई है। जिसका उपयोग पहले व दूसरे चरण के लिए करने के लिए प्लान बना है।वर्तमान में 5 केंद्र जिला अस्पताल बालोद, सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र अर्जुन्दा, देवरी, गुरूर और डौंडी में किया जा रहा है। 63 सत्र में पहला चरण कंपलीट करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसी अनुसार वैक्सीनेशन की कार्रवाई हो रही है। दो केंद्र और बढ़ने से अब निर्धारित दिन में न्यूनतम 400 से अधिकतम 520 लोगों को वैक्सीन लग रही है। बालोद, देवरी, अर्जुन्दा के अलावा गुरूर और डौंडी में भी 100-100 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने प्लान बनाया गया है हालांकि डोज बर्बाद न हो इसलिए हालात अनुसार लक्ष्य को कम भी किया जा रहा है। आगे पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की सहमति पर निर्भर करेगा कि रोजाना कितने वैक्सीन लगाने पहुंचते है।

