रबी सीजन का रकबा तय:इस बार 80260 हेक्टेयर में सब्जी सहित 13 फसलें लगेंगी, पिछले साल से 240 हेक्टेयर घट गया रकबा

बालोद2 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक 35 हजार 521 हेक्टेयर में बुआई पूरी, किसान धान की कटाई व मिंजाई में व्यस्त

कृषि विभाग की ओर से रबी सीजन के लिए फसल बोवनी यानी बुआई का लक्ष्य तय किया है। 80 हजार 260 हेक्टेयर रकबा में साग सब्जी सहित 13 फसलें लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। जिसमें अब तक 35 हजार 521 हेक्टेयर में बुआई पूरी हो चुकी है। वर्तमान में किसान खरीफ सीजन के तहत धान कटाई, मिंजाई में व्यस्त हैं। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार पिछले सीजन में लगभग 80 हजार 500 हेक्टेयर में रबी सीजन के तहत फसल बुआई का लक्ष्य तय किया गया था। इस बार रकबा 240 हेक्टेयर कम हुआ है। हालांकि अफसर कह रहे हैं कि धान फसल का रकबा बढ़ जाएगा, क्योंकि सिंचाई सुविधा होने से अधिकतर किसान धान फसल लेते हैं।
गन्ना, धान, मक्का की बुआई शुरू नहीं: जिले के सभी ब्लॉक में गन्ना, धान, कुसुम, मक्का की बुआई अभी शुरू नहीं हुई है, क्योंकि किसान खेतों में अभी धान की कटाई कर रहे हैं। वहीं शक्कर कारखाने में पेराई दिसंबर से शुरू करने की तैयारी चल रही है। इस कारण से गन्ने की कटाई अगले माह से शुरू होगी। जिसके बाद किसान रबी फसल की बुआई करेंगे। इधर गोंदली डैम का पानी बालोद व डौंडीलोहारा ब्लॉक के निर्धारित रकबा में पहुंचेगा।

दलहनी-तिलहनी फसल को बढ़ावा दे रहा विभाग
कृषि विभाग के उपसंचालक नागेश्वर लाल, सांख्यिकी अफसर जीएस मंडावी ने बताया कि जिले में रबी सीजन में फसल की बुआई के लिए अनुमानित लक्ष्य तय हो चुका है। किसानों को दलहनी-तिलहनी फसल लगाने प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं। ताकि मिट्टी की उपजाऊ क्षमता बनी रहे। एक ही फसल बार-बार लेने से उत्पादन में असर पड़ता है।

13 जलाशयों के पानी से 2 हजार 815 हेक्टेयर रकबा सिंचित होगा
रबी सीजन फसल के पहले ही सिंचाई विभाग की ओर से डैम से पानी छोड़ने का निर्णय लेकर रकबा तय हो चुका है। रबी सीजन में जिले के गोंदली, खरखरा, मटियामोती सहित 13 डैम से पानी छोड़ा जाएगा। सिंचाई विभाग ने इस बार 2 हजार 815 हेक्टेयर रकबा को सिंचित करने के लिए चिह्नांकित किया है। जिसके बाद संबंधित ग्राम पंचायत को सूचना दी जा रही है ताकि पानी छोड़ने के पहले मुनादी करा सकें। जिन गांवों के किसानों को सिंचाई सुविधा का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा, वे अपने हिसाब से दलहनी, तिलहनी फसल की बोआई कर सकेंगे। मोटरपंप, बोर की सुविधा होने से जिले के अधिकांश किसान धान फसल लगाते है। ऐसा सर्वे रिपोर्ट के आधार पर कृषि विभाग की ओर से जिला प्रशासन, शासन को जानकारी दी गई है। बहरहाल इस बार खरीफ की तुलना में रबी सीजन में 50 हजार 503.55 हेक्टेयर कम रकबा सिंचित होगा। गोंदली, खरखरा, मटियामोती के अलावा 10 छोटे डैम का पानी बालोद व राजनांदगांव जिले के 2हजार 815 हे. रकबा में पहुंचेगा। कृषि विभाग के अनुसार अधिकांश किसान धान की फसल ही लेते हैं। लिहाजा जलभराव क्षमता के अनुसार हर साल रबी सीजन में पानी छोड़ने का निर्णय सिंचाई विभाग लेती है।

इस साल तांदुला जलाशय से नहीं छोड़ा जाएगा पानी
तांदुला सहित 14 छोटे व बड़े डैम से पानी छोड़ने खरीफ सीजन में 53 हजार 318.55 हेक्टेयर तय किया गया है। जिसमें 2 हजार 815 हे. रकबा के लिए पानी छोड़ने का निर्णय लिया गया है। तांदुला डैम के लिए हर साल खरीफ के लिए 19 हजार 126.46 हेक्टेयर रकबा में पानी छोड़ा जाता है लेकिन इस बार यहां से पानी नहीं छोड़ने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

