त्योहार:इस बार धनतेरस दो दिन, 14 को नरक चतुर्दशी व लक्ष्मी पूजा, 16 को भाई दूज

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • पंचागों में तिथियों के साथ लोगों में संशय की स्थिति के बीच पंडितों ने कहा धनतेरस दोनों दिन शुभ

दीपावली पर्व के पहले सभी के लिए खास धनतेरस (त्रयोदशी) तिथि को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति बनी है। दरअसल पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर यह स्थिति बनी हुई है। कोई 12 तो कोई 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाने के पक्ष में है। हालांकि अधिकांश पंडित व जानकार दोनों दिन धनतेरस मनाना उचित ठहरा रहे हैं। दीवाली का त्योहार धनतेरस से शुरू होता है और भाई दूज के साथ समाप्त होता है। हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार धनवंतरी जयंती का त्योहार कार्तिक माह के कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी तिथि को मनाई जाती है। दीपावली के दो दिन पहले पड़ने वाला धनतेरस का पर्व इस बार एक दिन पहले मनाया जाएगा। त्रयोदशी के उदया तिथि और प्रदोष काल में होने की वजह से 499 साल बाद ऐसा योग बन रहा है। इससे पहले ऐसा योग सन 1521 में बना था। इस बार 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस के साथ ही शाम को नरक चतुर्दशी की भी पूजा होगी। 14 को स्वाति नक्षत्र में दीपावली का पूजन होगा।

पंचांगों के अनुसार शहर के पंडितों का है यह मत
बालोद शहर के पंडित नारायण प्रसाद मिश्र ने बताया कि 12 को धनतेरस मनाना उचित रहेगा। लक्ष्मी पूजा 14 नवंबर को श्रेष्ठ रहेगा। संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि श्री देव पंचांग के अनुसार बुधवार को एकादशी है। गुरुवार को द्वादशी है। 13 नवंबर को सुबह 5.59 बजे से धनतेरस की शुरूआत होगी। अर्जुन्दा के पं. व शिक्षक मिथलेश शर्मा ने बताया कि श्री देव पंचागम के अनुसार धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को है। सूर्यास्त के बाद दो घंटे 24 मिनट प्रदोषकाल कहलाता है, इस समय ही दीप पर्व का महत्व है। 12 नवंबर को रात 9 बजकर 30 मिनट से तेरस तिथि शुरू हो रहा है जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 5.59 तक है।

जानिए दो दिन धनतेरस क्यों
12 नवंबर- द्वादशी तिथि शाम 6.18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद त्रयोदशी शुरू हो जाएगी। कुबेर पूजा का समय शाम 6.19 से 7.48 बजे तक उत्तम रहेगा। रूपचौदस 13 नवंबर को सुबह के समय और 14 नवंबर को दीपावली मनाना उचित रहेगा। अमावस्या तिथि 15 नवंबर को दोपहर तक रहेगी। इसलिए भाईदूज 16 को मनेगी। त्रयोदशी तिथि गुरुवार व शुक्रवार दोनों दिन है। गुरुवार को पूजा करें तो त्रयोदशी लगने पर रात 9.30 बजे के बाद और शुक्रवार को करें तो शाम 5.59 बजे पहले, खरीदारी करना शुक्रवार को शुभ रहेगी। 12 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी प्रदोषकाल में रहेगी।

13 नवंबर- 12 को रात 9.30 बजे तक द्वादशी गोवत्स पर्व रहेगा। 9.31 बजे से त्रयोदशी शुरू होगी। जो 13 को 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। इस दिन प्रदोषकाल शाम 5.33 से 7.57 बजे तक रहेगा। जब 12 को धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी तो फिर 13 को नरक चतुर्दशी कैसे मनेगी। 13 को उदयातिथि में त्रयोदशी तिथि भी शाम 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। धनतेरस गणेश, लक्ष्मी व कुबेर पूजा का दिन होता है। 13 को सूर्यास्त 5.34 बजे के बाद होगा। इसके बाद 2 घंटे से अधिक समय तक प्रदोषकाल रहेगा। भगवान धनवंतरी का प्रकटोत्सव त्रयोदशी पर ही है। उनकी पूजा भी सुबह होती है।

13 नवंबर को यह योग बन रहे
शर्मा ने बताया कि 13नवंबर को प्रीति, आयुष्मान एवं बुधादित्य योग का सुंदर संयोग बन रहा है। इसलिए मेरे मतानुसार 13 नवंबर को शाम 5.25 से 5.59 तक पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त है। जब 12 की रात 9 बजे से तेरस तिथि आरम्भ हो रही तो इस दिन तो प्रदोषकाल बीत जाए रहेगा और 13 को 5.59 मिनट शाम तक ये तिथि रहेगी। इस समय प्रदोषकाल रहेगा।

12 की रात 9.31 बजे से त्रयोदशी तिथि शुरू
12 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी तिथि रात 9.31 बजे शुरू होगी। जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। इस कारण प्रदोष व्यापी त्रयोदशी 13 नवंबर को रहेगी। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी शुरू होगी। जो 14 नवंबर को सुबह मनाया जाना उचित रहेगा। इसके बाद दोपहर 2.20 बजे अमावस्या तिथि शुरू हो जाएगी इसलिए इस दिन दीपावली मनाई जाएगी।

12 से 16 नवंबर इसलिए सबके लिए शुभ और खास

  • 12 नवंबर- गोवत्स द्वादशी
  • 13 नवंबर- धन त्रयोदशी, धनवंतरी जयंती, हनुमान जयंती
  • 14 नवंबर- चतुर्दशी, नरक चौदस, दीवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा
  • 15 नवंबर- गोवर्धन पूजा, अन्नकूट, विश्वकर्मा दिवस
  • 16 नवंबर- यम द्वितीया, भाई दूज
