पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट का मामला:अंडा खाने के बाद पैसे देने की बात पर तीन लोगों में विवाद

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ग्राम कुथरेल के आम बगीचा के पास सड़क किनारे अंडा खाने के बाद पैसे देने की मामूली बात पर तीन लोगों में विवाद हो गया। धमकाने व मारपीट की नौबत आ गई। जिसके बाद एक युवक की रिपोर्ट पर पिता व बेटे के खिलाफ रनचिरई थाने में धारा 294, 323, 34, 506 के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया गया है।

ग्राम बटरेल निवासी योगेन्द्र कुमार साहू ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को अपने भाई लक्ष्मीकांत साहू, ऋषभ देव साहू, दोस्त गगन साहू, तेजराम साहू के साथ कुथरेल बगीचा के पास अंडारोल खाने गए थे। आर्डर मैंने दिया फिर सभी अण्डा रोल खाए।

शाम 7.30 बजे पैसा देने के समय मैं पैसा दूंगा बोला तो तेजराम साहू कहने लगा मैं पैसा दूंगा, कितना पैसा हुआ है, उतना दूंगा कहकर गाली गलौज किया। मैं उसे मना किया तो वह अपने पिता लीलाधर साहू को फोन करके बुलाया कि योगेन्द्र गाली गलौज कर रहा है। कुछ समय बाद उनके पिता आ गए और बेटे को क्यों गाली दे रहे हो कहकर जान सले मारने की धमकी दी और मारपीट की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें