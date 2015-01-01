पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रहें अलर्ट:त्योहार पर बैंकिंग ठगी से बचने के लिए लुभावने ऑफर को आप करें नजरअंदाज

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुंडरदेही व जिला पुलिस ने की अपील, कहा- लिखें नहीं बल्कि याद रखें बैंकिंग पासवर्ड

बैंकिंग फ्रॉड से बचने लुभावने ऑफर को नजरअंदाज करें वरना ठगी के शिकार हो सकते हैं। हर साल जिले में औसत 45 ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामले आ रहे है। कई मामले में ठगी के शिकार लोग थाने तक नहीं पहुंच पाते। त्योहार पर बैंकिंग फ्रॉड से बचने बुधवार को गुंडरदेही व जिला पुलिस की ओर से अलर्ट जारी किया गया है कि ठगी से बचने के लिए आप क्या करें। पासवर्ड को लिखने के बजाय याद रखने कहा गया है। गुंडरदेही के टीआई रोहित मालेकर ने बताया कि आपको नेट बैंकिंग पासवर्ड याद कर लेना चाहिए। इसे किसी को भी न बताएं और न ही इसे कहीं लिखकर रखें। नेट बैंकिंग का इस्तेमाल हमेशा अपने कम्प्यूटर पर सिक्योर नेटवर्क से करना चाहिए। बैंक प्रबंधन के पास आपकी सभी जानकारी मौजूद होती है और वह कभी ई-मेल से या फोन से आपसे सीवीवी या ओटीपी नहीं मांगता। इस तरह की जानकारी अगर कोई मांग रहा है तो वह खतरे का संकेत है। किसी से भी इस तरह की गोपनीय जानकारी शेयर ना करें।

पेमेंट से पहले चेक करें वेबसाइट कितनी सेफ
ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन करते समय साइट के सुरक्षित होने का संकेत भी देख लें, जैसे- ब्राउजर स्टेटस बार पर लॉक आइकॉन या https यूआरएल, जहां एस उसके सुरक्षित होने की पहचान है। पब्लिक कम्प्यूटर या असुरक्षित नेटवर्क से इंटरनेट बैंकिंग का इस्तेमाल नहीं करना चाहिए है। कम्प्यूटर की बोर्ड की जगह डिजिटल की बोर्ड का उपयोग करना बेहतर है। इस्तेमाल करने के बाद वेबसाइट से लॉग-आउट करना न भूलें। इंटरनेट बैंकिंग का उपयोग करते समय हमेशा सावधानी बरतें।

बैंक में जरूर अपडेट कराएं मोबाइल नंबर
अपने बैंक या क्रेडिट कार्ड जारी करने वाली संस्था को अपनी पूरी जानकारी देनी चाहिए। मतलब साफ है कि एड्रेस, मोबाइल नंबर जरूर बताना चाहिए। साथ ही नंबर बदलने पर बैंक को इसकी जानकारी भी तुरंत दें। इससे बैंक या आपके खाते में किसी भी तरह के बदलाव की सूचना आपको आसानी से भेजी जा सकती है। हर हफ्ते कम से कम एक बार बैंक अकाउंट या क्रेडिट कार्ड अकाउंट चेक करने के साथ ट्रांजेक्शन पर नजर रखना जरुरी है यह याद रखे। अपने ट्रांजेक्शन पर नजर रखें।

इन ईमेल से रहें दूर, ताकि आपका पैसा सुरक्षित रहे
फिशिंग ऐसी ईमेल है जो आपको फंसाने के लिए भेजी जाती है। यह बैंक या किसी शॉपिंग वेबसाइट या बड़े कारोबारी संस्थान से भेजी हुई लगती हैं। इनके माध्यम से आपकी व्यक्तिगत जानकारी मांगने की कोशिश की जाती है। इन लिंक पर क्लिक करते ही नकली वेबसाइट खुल जाती है। जैसे ही आप अपना यूजर आइडी और पासवर्ड दर्ज करते हैं, आपका मोबाइल नंबर, लॉग-इन आइडी, पासवर्ड, डेबिट/क्रेडिट कार्ड संबंधी जानकारी, सीवीवी, जन्म दिन आदि की चोरी की जा सकती है।

भूलकर भी न सेव करें अपनी डिटेल्स
पुलिस के अनुसार कई लोग शॉपिंग करते समय बार-बार कार्ड नंबर इंटर करने की परेशानी से बचने के लिए अपना कार्ड नंबर और एक्सपायरी वगैरह उस साइट पर सेव कर लेते हैं। ऐसा बिल्कुल ना करें। अगर आप थोड़ी सी परेशानी से बचने के लिए ऐसा करते हैं तो इससे आपको बड़ी चपत लग सकती है। कार्ड की डिटेल्स शॉपिंग, ट्रांजेक्शन साइट पर दोबारा डालना परेशानी की वजह हो सकता है लेकिन यह सुरक्षित भी है। किसी भी वेबसाइट, सर्वर, मोबाइल या डेस्कटॉप पर क्रेडिट, डेबिट कार्ड्स की डिटेल सेव न करें।

घटना के बाद तीन दिन के भीतर शिकायत करें तो मिल जाएगा पैसा
एटीएम कार्ड या ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग में किसी फ्रॉड के मामले में अगर तीन दिन के भीतर बैंक को शिकायत कर दी तो आपका पैसा वापस मिल जाएगा। एटीएम कार्ड से किसी फ्रॉड या गलत लेन-देन पर आपको 3 से 7 दिन का नियम जरूर याद रखना चाहिए। आरबीआई की ओर से जारी सर्कुलर में कहा गया है कि बैंक अकाउंट से कोई फ्रॉड होता है और वह समय पर बैंक को इसकी सूचना देता है तो उसका नुकसान नहीं होगा। इस मामले में बैंक उसके पैसे की भरपाई कर सकता है।

टीआई बोले- चेक देते वक्त बरतें सावधानी
टीआई ने बताया कि चेकबुक को सुरक्षित जगह रखना चाहिए। चेकबुक में साइन किए चेक न रखें। न ही बिना ब्योरा भरे साइन किया हुआ चेक दें। रिकॉर्डिंग स्लिप पर जारी किए गए चेक का ब्योरा दर्ज करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें