पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

इंतजार की घड़ी समाप्त:आज गुंडरदेही से अलग होगा अर्जुन्दा, मिलेगा पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा, सीएम करेंगे शुभारंभ

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुंडरदेही से विभाजित होकर एक नगर, 42 ग्राम पंचायत, 21 पटवारी हल्का, तीन राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल, 62 गांवों के साथ अस्तित्व में आएगी नई तहसील, सुविधाएं भी बढ़ाई जाएगी

इंतजार की घड़ी समाप्त, बुधवार को राजपत्र में प्रकाशन होने के साथ ही अर्जुन्दा को पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा मिल जाएगा। इसी के साथ जिले में तहसीलों की संख्या 5 से बढ़कर 6 हो जाएगी। अब तक बालोद, गुंडरदेही, डौंडी, गुरूर, डौंडी लोहारा को तहसील का दर्जा मिला था। गुंडरदेही तहसील से विभाजित होकर एक नगर, 42 ग्राम पंचायत, 21 पटवारी हल्का, 3 राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल, 62 गांवों के साथ अस्तित्व में अर्जुन्दा तहसील आएगी। जिसका इंतजार बरसों से क्षेत्रवासी कर रहे थे। संसदीय सचिव व गुंडरदेही विधायक कुंवर सिंह निषाद ने बताया कि मंगलवार को राज्य शासन के राजस्व एवं आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग की सचिव रीता शांडिल्य ने बालोद कलेक्टर जनमेजय महोबे को आदेश पत्र भेजकर अधिसूचना प्रकाशन के साथ नवीन तहसील का औपचारिक शुभारंभ मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल 11 नवंबर को करेंगे, इसकी जानकारी दे दी है।

पूर्ण तहसील बनने के बाद यह फायदे
तहसीलदार रहेंगे मौजूद: वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत तहसील कार्यालय तैयार हो चुका है। जहां तहसीलदार बैठकर विभागीय कामकाज करेंगे।
जमीनों के रिकॉर्ड: जमीनों के रिकॉर्ड के लिए दूर तक दौड़ लगानी नहीं पड़ेगी। अब तक लोगों को गुंडरदेही जाना पड़ रहा था।
अनुमति और कार्रवाई: छोटे-छोटे शासकीय आयोजन या अन्य किसी कार्य के लिए अनुमति नजदीकी तहसील कार्यालय से मिल जाएगी।
जमीन की रजिस्ट्री: गांवों में रहने वाले लोगों को जमीन की रजिस्ट्री से संबंधित अन्य छोटे-बड़े कार्यों के लिए दूर जाना नहीं पड़ेगा।

नगर के 15 वार्ड सहित 62 गांव नई तहसील में
अर्जुन्दा नगर के सभी 15 वार्ड क्षेत्र, बम्हनी, खुरसुनी, खुरसुल, गब्दी, भिलाई, गोरकापार, ओडारसंकरी, मटेवा, माहुद, बोरगहन, जेवरतला, परसतराई, कांदुल, परना, खुटेरी, चंदनबिरही, चौरेल, सलौनी सहित 62 गांव अर्जुन्दा तहसील में शामिल होंगे।

यह सब अब अर्जुन्दा के हिस्से में

  • कामकाज संबंधित सुविधा- एक नगर पंचायत
  • शिक्षा क्षेत्र- एक शासकीय उद्यानिकी, एक शासकीय कॉलेज, 15 उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय, 3 हाईस्कूल,34 माध्यमिक शाला, 66 प्राथमिक शाला, 2 प्री मैट्रिक बालक छात्रावास, एक पाेस्ट मैट्रिक बालिका छात्रावास, 111 आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र,
  • चिकित्सा क्षेत्र- एक सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, 3 प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, 17 उपस्वास्थ्य केन्द्र
  • बैंकिंग क्षेत्र- जिला सहकारी केन्द्रीय मर्या. अर्जुन्दा, देना बैंक, राज्य ग्रामीण बैंक अर्जुन्दा, भारतीय स्टेट बैंक भरदाकला, अर्जुन्दा सहित कुल 8 डाकघर
  • किसान संबंधित- 5सेवा सहकारी समिति, 10 धान खरीदी केन्द्र, कुल सिंचित क्षेत्रफल 4944.69 हेक्टेयर
  • चावल वितरण के लिए- 43 उचित मूल्य दुकान संचालित है।
  • अन्य जरुरी शासकीय भवन- एक उद्यानिकी विभाग, जल संसाधन तांदुला जलाशय एसडीओ दफ्तर, दुग्ध सेवा सहकारी समिति, दो पशु चिकित्सालय, चार पशु औषधालय होगा।

3 राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल अंतर्गत आने वाले गांव

  • अर्जुन्दा राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल- इसके अंतर्गत कुल 3 ग्राम आएंगे।
  • मोहंदीपाट राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल- कुल 31 ग्राम आएंगे।
  • डुण्डेरा राजस्व निरीक्षक मंडल- इसके अंतर्गत कुल 28 ग्राम आएंगे।
  • चारों दिशा में यह ब्लॉक व जिला- उत्तर में दुर्ग, दक्षिण में बालोद एवं डौंडीलोहारा, पूर्व में गुंडरदेही और पश्चिम में राजनांदगांव क्षेत्र आएगा।
  • जनसंख्या- नए तहसील में कुल जनसंख्या 73 हजार 349 हैं। जिसमें ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की जनसंख्या 69 हजार 503 और शहरी क्षेत्र की जनसंख्या 4 हजार 846 शामिल है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें