फिर से जाम का रोना:ट्रैफिक प्लान फेल, त्योहार के पहले बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़, सदर रोड पर दिनभर जाम में फंसे रहे लोग

बालाेद3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल में भीड़ नियंत्रित करना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती, सफेद लाइनिंग के बाहर सामान रखने वाले व्यापारियों पर होगी कार्रवाई

शुक्रवार को ईद है और इसके दो सप्ताह बाद दीपावली पर्व है।दो बड़े त्योहारों के कारण कोरोना काल में शहर के बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ गई है। शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोग खरीदारी करने दुकानों में पहुंच रहे हैं। गुरुवार को सुबह से ही सदर रोड पर जाम की स्थिति बनी। सुबह 10.20 बजे तीन कार के आमने-सामने होने के कारण कुछ देर तक लोग फंसे रहे। ऐसा शाम तक कई बार हुआ। अमूमन ऐसा नजारा बुधवार को रहता है। अभी जब ऐसी स्थिति है तो दीपावली पर्व नजदीक आते ही जिला मुख्यालय सहित आसपास क्षेत्र में यातायात का दबाव बढ़ जाएगा। ऐसे में यातायात को नियंत्रित करने के लिए हम सभी की सहभागिता जरूरी है। पर्व को ध्यान में रखते हुए यातायात, पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से निर्णय लिया गया है कि सदर रोड जाम न हो इसलिए भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। घड़ी, मधु चौक, बायपास, संजय नगर में स्टॉपर लगाकर जवानों को तैनात किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा 10 नवंबर से बुधवारी बाजार सहित शहर के कई स्थानों में, जहां भीड़ बढ़ जाती है, वहां बेरिकेड्स लगाया जाएगा।

नगर पालिका के अफसर व कर्मचारी करेंगे मॉनिटरिंग
सफेद लाइनिंग के बाहर सामान रखने वाले व्यापारियों पर कार्रवाई होगी। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग नपा के अफसर, कर्मचारी करेंगे। ताकि शहर के अंदर मार्गो में, जहां दुकानें संचालित हो रही है। वहां सड़क दुर्घटनाएं न हो और ट्रैफिक जाम से भी बच सकें। यातायात को व्यवस्थित करने प्रशासन अपने स्तर पर कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली है। जल्द ही लाइनिंग मार्किंग करने की कार्रवाई शुरू हो जाएगी। बहरहाल लोगों को भी जागरूक होने की आवश्यकता है, क्योंकि रोजाना पहुंचने वाले लोगों के अनुरूप यहां की सड़कें संकरी है। अभी से ही दीपावली के चलते लोगों और वाहनों की आवाजाही बढ़ गई है। खासकर बुधवार और रविवार को सदर रोड पर वाहनों की आवाजाही बढ़ जाती है। इससे जाम की स्थिति बन जाती है।

रोड संकरी, पार्किंग स्थल तक नहीं इसलिए जाम
बुधवार व रविवार को सदर रोड पर जाम लग जाता है। क्योंकि रोड संकरी है, पार्किंग नहीं है, लोग दुकानों के सामने ही वाहन खड़े कर देते है। भास्कर टीम ने व्यापारियों, अफसरों, एक्सपर्ट पूर्व सीएमओ आरपी यादव व ग्राहकोंेेेेेेेेेेेे से चर्चा कर जाना कि कैसे ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या से निजात पा सकते है।

समस्या का समाधान यह: बाजारों में जाम से बचने और हादसे को रोकने के लिए हम सब को यह करना होगा
1. व्यापारी करें ग्राहकों से अपील: सभी व्यापारी खरीददारी के लिए पहुंचने वाले ग्राहकों से अपील करें तो यातायात का दबाव कम होगा। सुबह से देर शाम तक ग्राहक पहुंचते है और वाहन को दुकान के बाहर अन्यत्र खड़े कर देते है।
2.अस्थाई पार्किंग स्थल तय हो: फिलहाल बाजारों में पार्किंग स्थल तय नहीं है। सदर रोड या बुधवारी बाजार के आसपास अस्थाई पार्किंग स्थल तय किया जाना चाहिए। जहां लोग अपने वाहन को रख सकें।
3. यातायात के जवान शाम तक तैनात रहें: कुछ ही जगहों में यातायात के जवान तैनात है। भीड़ बढ़ रही है। इसलिए अभी से यातायात के जवानों की तैनाती की जानी चाहिए।
4. कम गति में वाहन चलाएं: शहर के अंदर आज भी दुपहिया व चार पहिया वाहन चालक तेज गति से वाहन चला रहे है। इससे दुर्घटनाएं की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। कम गति से वाहन चलाएं।
5. सुबह से शाम भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक: सदर रोड सहित गली, मोहल्लों में भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश हो रहा है। व्यापारियों को छूट देकर बाकी वाहनों के प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित की जाए।
6. सड़क किनारे वाहन खड़ा न करें: वर्तमान में सड़क किनारे लोग अपने वाहनों को कहीं भी खड़े कर रहे है। यह भी यातायात का दबाव बढ़ने का यह प्रमुख कारण है।

व्यापारियों को भी अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभानी होगी
डीएसपी व एसडीओपी दिनेश सिन्हा ने बताया कि यातायात व्यवस्था को दुरूस्त करने के लिए बेरिकेड्स, स्टॉपर सहित अन्य इंतजाम करेंगे। भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश से हालात बिगड़ रहे है इसलिए प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। प्रशासन ने सप्ताहभर दुकानें खोलने की छूट दी है तो व्यापारियों को भी अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभानी होगी।

