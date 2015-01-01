पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना इफैक्ट:जहां कोरोना मरीज भर्ती वहीं पर ओटी, संक्रमण का खतरा इसलिए 8 माह से मोतियाबिंद ऑपरेशन बंद

बालाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरीजों को रायपुर, राजनांदगांव, धमतरी के निजी अस्पतालों का चक्कर लगाना पड़ रहा, इससे हो रही परेशानी

कोरोना ने पिछले 8 माह में यानी मार्च से अब तक जिले की स्वास्थ्य योजनाओं की सेहत बिगाड़ दी है। शासकीय अस्पतालों में नसबंदी पूरी तरह से बंद है। वहीं जिला मुख्यालय के अस्पताल में मोतियाबिंद ऑपरेशन नहीं हो रहा है। यहीं जिले के सभी ब्लॉक के बीएमओ सूची बनाकर मरीजों को भेजते हैं। लेकिन स्थिति ऐसी है कि अगर शासन की ओर से ऑपरेशन शुरू करने आदेश भी जारी किया जाएगा तो डॉक्टर कुछ नहीं कर पाएंगे क्योंकि ओटी यानी ऑपरेशन थिएटर कोरोना मरीजों को जहां रख रहे है, वहीं है। इसलिए कोई रिस्क नहीं लेना चाह रहे है। मोतियाबिंद मरीजों के पेंडिंग ऑपरेशन के आंकड़े पूछने पर डॉक्टर सहित अफसर जानकारी नहीं दे रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कोरोना के असर के चलते बेहद संक्रामक टीबी रोग की मासिक जांच में भी 20% तक कमी आ गई है। मलेरिया जांच के लिए भी कम लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। जिसे अफसर भी स्वीकार कर रहे हैं।

अफसर व कर्मचारी कोरोना से बचाव के कार्यों में व्यस्त नजर आ रहे
कोरोना के चलते स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसर व कर्मचारी हवाला देते आ रहे है कि सैंपल कलेक्ट व डाटा बनाने में व्यस्त है। इसलिए ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दे पाएंगे। वहीं संक्रमण की स्थिति को देखते आॅपेरशन करने रिस्क नहीं लेना चाह रहे है। यूं कहें कि कोरोना का कहर जारी है। इसी के साथ इसका इफैक्ट भी दिख रहा है। वैसे भी आंखफोड़वा कांड के लिए बालोद स्वास्थ्य विभाग सुर्खिर्यों में आ चुका है। नेत्र विभाग के डॉक्टर एनसी लांघे कॉल अटेंड न कर व्यस्तता का हवाला देकर जिम्मेदारी से बच रहे हैं। जबकि नेत्र संबंधित चेकअप, इलाज, ऑपरेशन के लिए विभाग ने इन्हें जिम्मेदारी दी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों व नेत्र विभाग के डॉक्टरों को मालूम नहीं है कि यहां के बजाय हर माह कितने लोगों का मोतियाबिंद ऑपरेशन कहां हो रहा है। जिले के प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भी आंख संबंधित इलाज की सुविधा नहीं है। इसलिए मजबूरी में लोग प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में जाकर ज्यादा पैसा खर्च कर इलाज कराने मजबूर हैं। इससे समय की बर्बादी के साथ आर्थिक बोझ बड़ रहा है।

पहले हर सप्ताह के दो दिन ऑपरेशन करते थे
जिला अस्पताल को ही आनन-फानन में कोविड अस्पताल के रूप में डेवलपमेंट किया गया है। जहां कोरोना मरीजों को भर्ती किया जा रहा है। यहीं ओटी है। जहां पहले प्रत्येक सप्ताह के दो दिन ऑपरेशन हो रहा था। कोरोनाकाल शुरू हुआ है, तब से संक्रमण के चलते अब तक मोतियाबिंद ऑपरेशन नहीं हो पाया है। मरीजों को रायपुर, राजनांदगांव, धमतरी का चक्कर लगाना पड़ रहा है। आंख संबंधित चेकअप के लिए ही लोग जिला अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हंै। चाइल्ड अस्पताल में ही डॉक्टर बैठ रहे हंै। जो चेक कर मार्गदर्शन ही दे रहे हैं।

महिला नसबंदी कब से शुरू होगी नहीं बता पा रहे
जिले में महिला नसबंदी नहीं हो रही है। पुरुष नसबंदी जल्द जिले के सभी ब्लॉक मुख्यालयों में शुरू होगा। इसके लिए आदेश आ चुका है। जिसकी पुष्टि जिला अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एसएस देवदास ने की है। हालांकि महिला नसबंदी कब से शुरू होगी, इस संबंध में आदेश जारी नहीं हुआ है।

नांदगांव में ऑपरेशन जांच भी वहीं करा रहे
पुष्पा बाई ने बताया कि राजनांदगांव में मोतियाबिंद ऑपरेशन कराई हूं, तब से अब तक हर माह या दो माह में एक बार वहां के निजी अस्पताल में जाना पड़ रहा है। यहां सारी व्यवस्था होती तो बाहर जाने की नौबत नहीं आती। ऐसे कई लोग है, जो दूसरे जिले के अस्पतालों में ऑपरेशन कराने के बाद चेकअप कराने हर माह पहुंच रहे है। खिलेंद्र ने बताया कि आंख चेक कराने के लिए जिला अस्पताल पहुंचा था। ऑपरेशन यहां नहीं हो रहा है।

शासन ने ही बंद करने का आदेश दिया है: देवदास
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. एसएस देवदास ने बताया कि मोतियाबिंद ऑपरेशन अभी नहीं हो रहा है। किसी भी जिला में नहीं हो रहा है, पता करना पड़ेगा कहां क्या स्थिति है लेकिन यहां नहीं हो रहा कंफर्म है। कोरोना व अन्य कारणों से शासन ने ही बंद करने का आदेश दिया है। टीकाकरण, टीबी जांच व स्वास्थ्य संबंधित कामकाज हो रहा है। आंखों से संबंधित चेकअप कर रहे हंै।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें