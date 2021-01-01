पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस पर विशेष:एक-दूसरे से प्रेरणा लेकर आर्मी व सेना में भर्ती होते हैं युवा

बालोदएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले के तीन गांव पैरी, परसाही और नेवारीखुर्द में देशभक्ति का जज्बा, जवानों से होती है इन गांवों की पहचान

गणतंत्र दिवस पर जिले के 3 गांव पैरी, परसाही और नेवारीखुर्द के बारे में बताएंगे, जहां एक-दूसरे से प्रेरणा लेकर युवा वर्ग आर्मी, सेना, पुलिस, केंद्रीय सुरक्षाबल फोर्स में भर्ती होते है। देशभक्ति का जज्बा ऐसा है कि यहां की पहचान जवानों से होती है। पैरी में जवानों के नाम पर ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से आधा एकड़ जमीन भी आरक्षित की गई है। जहां युवा रोजाना सुबह व शाम को अभ्यास करते हैं, ताकि वे भी भर्ती होकर देशसेवा कर सकें। युवाओं को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए मातृ भूमि सेवा संगठन संस्था का गठन किया गया है। जिसके सूचना प्रसारण प्रभारी सीताराम साहू, संयोजक रमेश भारती, अध्यक्ष ढालसिंह साहू ने बताया कि हमारे गांव में दो दिन पहले परमेश्वर, सोनू, प्रकाश, झमित, भूपेंद्र का चयन केंद्रीय सुरक्षाबल फोर्स में हुआ है। देवीलाल ने बताया कि मेरा बेटा व बेटी दोनों का चयन देश की सेवा करने के लिए हुआ है। मुझे दोनों पर गर्व है। रोजाना कड़ी मेहनत का नतीजा है कि मेरा सपना पूरा हो गया। फौज का हिस्सा बनने का जज्बा: तीनों गांव के युवाओं का पुलिस, केंद्रीय सुरक्षा फोर्स सेना में जाना कोई संयोग नहीं है। यहां के युवा जिनमें लड़कियां भी शामिल हैं, उन सभी में देशसेवा करने का जज्बा है। जो रोज सुबह नियमित रूप से दौड़ते और कसरत करते हैं। जो भर्ती में सफल नहीं होते, वे लौटकर फिर कड़ी मेहनत करते हैं, ताकि दूसरी बार निराश होकर वापस न आना पड़े। देशप्रेम का जुनून: पैरी के सीताराम साहू ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना के चलते सिर्फ ध्वजारोहण होगा। गांव में देशप्रेम और फौज में जाने का जुनून है। ये सारे युवा जिस अकेले हाई स्कूल से निकले हैं, वहां के तमाम बच्चे भी सेना में जाने का जज्बा रखते हैं। गांव के हर व्यक्ति को पता है कि किस परिवार का कौन सा बेटा कहां तैनात है, कहां लड़ाई कर रहा है। इनमें से कई बॉर्डर पर हैं तो कई नक्सल इलाकों में तैनात है।

ये युवा दे रहे देश के कई राज्यों में अपनी सेवाएं
सोहनलाल साहू, होमेंद्र, योगेन्द्र कुमार साहू, रमेश सोनबोईर, सोहन साहू, डोमन साहू, डोमेंद्र मेश्राम, पवन मेश्राम, शेखर निषाद, अश्वनी चंद्राकर, खिलावन यादव, अमर साहू, भानुप्रताप साहू, मोहनीश कुमार, मुकेश पटेल, हेमलाल साहू, बाल मुकुंद और हेमंत, मिथलेश, सतीश, योगेश, लोकेश, प्रकाश, पुष्पा, चित्ररेखा, खिलेश्वरी, कल्पना, झमित सहित अन्य सेवा दे रहे है। तीनों गांव के लगभग 300 युवा आर्मी, सेना, पुलिस, केंद्रीय सुरक्षाबल फोर्स में भर्ती हो चुके हैं।

