कोरोना:बेमेतरा जिले में मिले 15 कोराेना संक्रमित, एक महिला की मौत

बेमेतरा/साजा/नवागढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में 452 एक्टिव केस, बरतना होगा एहतियात

जिले में शुक्रवार को 15 नए कोरोना संक्रमित की पहचान हुई है। इसके साथ ही एक की मौत की पुष्टि हुई है। मृतक 65 वर्षीय महिला नवागढ़ की निवासी थी, जिसका इलाज रायपुर में चल रहा था। जिले में लगातार कोरोना संक्रमितों के साथ-साथ मौत का भी आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा हैं। जिले में अब तक 36 संक्रमित की मौत हो चुकी है। जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा शुक्रवार को जारी मेडिकल बुलेटिन अनुसार 15 नए कोरोना संक्रमित में 8 पुरुष व 7 महिला हैं। 452 एक्टिव केस हैं। इस पूरे कोरोनाकाल के दौरान जिले में 3210 मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें से अब तक 2722 लोग इलाज के बाद स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं। त्योहार में एहतियात बरतना होगा। मास्क लगाने के साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाए रखना जरूरी है।

ग्राम मुलमुला, रैखेड़ा बैहरसरी व मोतेसरा कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित
कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल ने बेमेतरा तहसील के ग्राम-मुलमुला, रैखेड़ा एवं बैहरसरी में मरीज मिलने के बाद संक्रमण रोकने इन गांवों को कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित किया है। ग्राम मुलमुला, रैखेड़ा एवं बैहरसरी के प्रभारी अधिकारी प्रभारी तहसीलदार बेमेतरा आशुतोष गुप्ता व पर्यवेक्षण अधिकारी एसडीएम बेमेतरा दुर्गेश कुमार वर्मा हांेगे। तहसील साजा के ग्राम मोतेसरा में संक्रमित मरीज मिलने के कारण कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित किया गया है। मोतेसरा के प्रभारी अधिकारी प्रभारी तहसीलदार तारसिंह खरे व पर्यवेक्षण अधिकारी एसडीएम साजा आशुतोष चतुवेर्दी होंगे। यहां अतिरिक्त तौर पर सावधानी बरती जाएगी। ताकि संक्रमण न फैले।

