मांग:15 लाख रुपए की मजदूरी बकाया 180 मजदूरों ने किया चक्काजाम

बेमेतरा/बेरलाएक घंटा पहले
  • सरदा-रायपुर मार्ग पर किया प्रदर्शन, लिखित आश्वासन के बाद ही छोड़ा रास्ता

लेंजवारा व सरदा धान संग्रहण केंद्र के मजदूरों ने अपनी महीनों से बकाया मजदूरी की मांग को लेकर जिपं सदस्य राहुल टिकरिहा के नेतृत्व में सरदा-रायपुर मार्ग पर चक्काजाम कर दिया। मजदूरों ने जमकर नारे लगाए और तब तक सड़क से नहीं हटे, जब तक प्रशासन की ओर से एक सप्ताह के भीतर मजदूरी भुगतान का आश्वासन नहीं मिल गया।
बेमेतरा के सरदा-लेंजवारा धान संग्रहण केंद्र के 180 मजदूरों की 15 लाख रुपए से अधिक मजदूरी भुगतान बकाया है। इसे लेकर मजदूरों ने चक्काजाम किया। उनके आक्रोश को देखते हुए विभाग को लिखित आश्वासन देना पड़ा। इस संबंध में फड़ प्रभारी व जिला विपणन अधिकारी से संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने व लगातार आश्वासन से मजदूरों में खासी नाराजगी थी और उन्होंने बीते 20 दिनों से काम बंद कर दिया था। मजदूरों ने इसकी शिकायत जिपं सभापति राहुल टिकरिहा से की थी। इसके बाद राहुल टिकरिहा ने बेरला एसडीएम संदीप ठाकुर को मजदूरी भुगतान नहीं होने के कारण प्रदर्शन के लिए पत्र भेजा था।
मजदूरी को लेकर गोलमोल जवाब देते रहे अफसर: मजदूरों ने बताया कि अधिकारी राज्य से राशि नहीं मिलने की बात कहकर गोलमोल जवाब दे रहे हैं। इसीलिए आज सभी मुंह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर बैठे हैं। मजदूरों ने प्रदर्शन व चक्काजाम को लिखित आश्वासन के बाद शांतिपूर्ण खत्म किया। पूर्व में धरना प्रदर्शन की जानकारी मिलने पर कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी भूपेंद्र मिश्रा, डीएमओ बीएल चन्द्राकर समेत अन्य अधिकारी संग्रहण केंद्र पहुंचे थे। यहां प्रभावित मजदूरों से जानकारी जुटाने के बाद, उन्हें सप्ताह भर के भीतर मजदूरी भुगतान का आश्वासन दिया था। लेकिन भुगतान नहीं हो सका था।

त्योहार में आर्थिक तंगी का सामना कर रहे मजदूर
180 मजदूरों में 100 महिलाएं हैं, जिन पर परिवार की जिम्मेदारी है। मजदूर पिंकी धीवर, खुशी धीवर, देवकी यादव ने बताया कि मजदूरी भुगतान नहीं होने से आर्थिक तंगी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दुकानों में वे कर्जदार हो गए हैं। चक्काजाम के दौरान सभी मजदूरों ने विरोध स्वरूप सिर पर काली पट्टी बांध रखी थी। मजदूरों ने स्पष्ट कह दिया कि वे मौखिक आश्वासन पर नहीं मानेंगे। मजदूरों के आक्रोश को देखते हुए छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य सहकारी विपणन संघ मर्यादित बेमेतरा विभाग ने विपणन संघ के महाप्रबंधक से स्थिति को चर्चा कर सप्ताह भर के अंदर मजदूरी भुगतान किए जाने का आश्वासन दिया गया है।

