लेटलतीफी:नवागढ़ ब्लॉक में 3 मोबाइल टीम फिर भी कोरोना जांच में सबसे ज्यादा देरी

बेमेतरा5 घंटे पहले
  • जांच में ढिलाई से कलेक्टर नाराज, कहा- पहुंचने से पहले कराएं मुनादी

कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव व सतर्कता बरतने के लिए कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल ने गुरुवार को जिले के जनपद पंचायत के सीईओ, खण्ड चिकित्सा अधिकारी व नगरीय निकाय के सीएमओ की संयुक्त बैठक लेकर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से निपटने के लिए विशेष प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। बैठक मे संयुक्त कलेक्टर दुर्गेश कुमार वर्मा, सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसके शर्मा भी उपस्थित थे। कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि ब्लॉकवार आरटीपीसीआर, एंटीजन व ट्रू नॉट मशीन के जरिए लोगों की कोरोना जांच मे तेजी लाएं। जिले के अन्य ब्लॉक की अपेक्षा नवागढ़ ब्लॉक में कोरोना जांच की धीमी गति पर उन्होंने नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए इस कार्य में प्रगति लाने कि निर्देश बीएमओ को दिए। नवागढ़ ब्लॉक में तीन मोबाइल जांच टीम कार्यरत है। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम जिस गांव में जाना प्रस्तावित है, वहां कोटवार के जरिए पहले से मुनादी करवा लें। जांच के दौरान टीम के सहयोग के लिए रोजगार सहायक, पंचायत सचिव, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व मितानिन की उपस्थिति तय करें। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर पटवारी को भी उपस्थित रहना होगा। जिलाधीश ने नगरीय निकाय के सीएमओ को निर्देश दिए कि पार्षद फल-सब्जी वाले, नाई दुकान, सफाई कामगारों का भी कोरोना टेस्ट अवश्य करा लेवें। जिले में कार्यरत 1840 मितानिनों का भी कोरोना टेस्ट कराने के निर्देश सीएमएचओ को दिए गए।

सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार हो तो तत्काल जांच करवाएं
कलेक्टर ने की लोगों से कहा कि किसी व्यक्ति या उनके परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों को सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार, सांस लेने में कठिनाई, स्वाद व सूंघने की क्षमता का अभाव होने पर तत्काल कोरोना जांच करवाना चाहिए। कोरोना के टेस्ट से डरें नहीं, टेस्ट अवश्य कराएं। अगर आप कोविड-19 से संक्रमित नहीं हैं, तो परीक्षण के बाद रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव ही आएगी। अगर पॉजेटिव आती है, तो कोरोना होने पर आप सही समय पर दवाई लेकर स्वस्थ हो जाएंगे। कोरोना के लक्षण पाये जाने पर तत्काल स्वास्थ्य विभाग अथवा टोल फ्री नम्बर 104 व जिले के फोन नम्बर 07824-222103 पर सूचित कर सकते हैं। कोरोना से बचने के लिए एसएमएस रुल को बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण बताया गया है, जिसमें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क लगाना व हाथों को बार-बार सैनिटाइज करने की सलाह दी जा रही है।

