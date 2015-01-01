पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य:कृषि मंत्री ने 57 करोड़ 47 लाख 63 हजार रु. के कार्यों का किया भूमिपूजन

बेमेतरा/साजाएक घंटा पहले
राज्य के कृषि मंत्री व साजा विधायक रविन्द्र चौबे ने मंगलवार को साजा विस क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांवों मे 57 करोड़ 47 लाख 63 हजार रुपए के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया। इनमें बम्हनी-समुंदवारा-सुखाताल-मार्ग मे करुआ नाला पर पुल निर्माण जिसकी प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति 7 करोड़ 72 लाख 63 हजार रुपए है, जिसकी लंबाई 120 मीटर होगी। कुरदा-खैरा स्टाप डेम कम कौज़वे लागत 2 करोड़ 83 लाख रु., जल जीवन मिशन अंतर्गत ग्राम घिरी जलप्रदाय योजना लागत राशि 99 लाख 89 हजार रु., जल जीवन मिशन अंतर्गत डंगनिया जलप्रदाय योजना लागत राशि 96 लाख 31 हजार रु., नाबार्ड पोषित साजा समूह जलप्रदाय योजना लागत राशि 44 करोड़ 95 लाख 80 हजार रुपए की स्वीकृति शामिल है।

जो वादा किया उसे पूरा कर रही है सरकार: मंत्री
कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कृषि मंत्री रविन्द्र चौबे ने सैगोना एवं कुरुद के बीच बरसाती नाले मे बड़ा पुल बनाये जाने का भरोसा दिलाये। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार ने जो वायदा किया था उसे पुरा किया चाहे वह कर्जमाफी की बात हो, 2500 रुपये मे समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों से धान उपार्जन एवं बिजली बिल मे कमी लाने की बात शामिल है। प्रदेश सरकार एक दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी की जाएगी। प्रदेश सरकार अपने वायदे के अनुरुप किसानों से 2500 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल धान की खरीदी करेगी। सोसायटी एवं पीडीएस दुकानों से धान खरीदी के लिए बारदाना का संग्रहण किया जा रहा है। साजा ब्लॉक में 14 नए सहकारी समिति की स्वीकृति मिली है। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व सरपंच बंशीलाल पटेल, जिला पंचायत सदस्य लक्ष्मी जागेश पटेल, जनपद पंचायत सदस्य साजा संतोषी पटेल, ग्राम कुरुद सरपंच अन्नपूर्णा पटेल, ग्राम घिवरी सरपंच ओमप्रकाश समेत जनप्रतिनिधि व अफसर मौजूद थे।

