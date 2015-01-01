पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:धनेली में चोरी के 4 महीने बाद पकड़ा गया आरोपी

बेमेतरा/नवागढ़/रवेली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 तोला सोना व 50 तोला चांदी के गहने को बेचकर मिले रुपए भी जुआ-सट्टा में हार चुका आरोपी

बीते दिनों तिवरैया में चोरी के मामले में पकड़े गए आरोपी नारद दास गेंड्रे ने धनेली में 4 महीने पहले हुए चोरी का अपराध भी स्वीकार कर लिया है। आरोपी से पूछताछ में यह तथ्य सामने आए हैं कि उसने ये गहने बिरगांव के ज्वेलर्स को बेच दिया था और उससे मिले रुपए को वह जुआ-सट्टा में हार गया था। उसने इस घटना में प्रयुक्त बाइक भी गिरवी रखी थी, जिससे मिले रुपए भी वह जुए में हार गया।
24 जुलाई को प्रार्थी प्रधुमन कोशले (41), ग्राम धनेली चौकी चंदनू ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि 24 जुलाई को सुबह 9 बजे अपनी पत्नी, बच्चों के साथ सभी लोग घर के मेन गेट में ताला लगाकर बाका खार खेत में दवाई छिड़काव करने गए थे। छोटे बेटे समीर ने 12 बजे बताया कि कपड़ा निकालने के लिए गया तो देखा कमरे के अंदर आलमारी को किसी ने तोड़ दिया था और सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। तब हम सभी खेत से घर आकर देखे। आलमारी में रखे 50000 रुपए व 1 तोला सोने का झुमका, 1 तोला सोने का मंगलसूत्र, 30 तोला चांदी का लच्छा, जिनकी कीमत लगभग 40 हजार रु. है, को किसी ने चोरी कर लिया है। पुलिस ने धारा 454, 380 में मामला दर्ज किया।
गहने बरामद: मामले में पुलिस ने तिवरैया में दिनदहाड़े घर में घुसकर चोरी करने वाले आरोपी बिलाड़ी, थाना तिल्दा-नेवरा निवासी नारददास गेंड्रे को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसने धनेली में भी चोरी करना स्वीकार किया। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि चोरी के सोने व चांदी के जेवरात को उसने बिरगांव के ज्वेलर्स दुकान में बेचा था। माल बरामदगी के लिए आरोपी की निशानदेही पर ज्वेलर्स के यहां जाकर दुकानदार से 1 तोला सोने का मंगलसूत्र, गेहूं दाना सहित, 1 तोला सोने का झुमका, 30 तोला चांदी का लच्छा, 20 तोला चांदी का डोंगल छाप पैर पट्टी, जिसकी कीमत लगभग 1 लाख 40 हजार रु. बरामद किया। मामले में आरोपी शेख लतीफउद्दीन (40) द्वारा चुराई हुई सम्पत्ति को बेईमानी पूर्वक खरीदने के प्रकरण में गिरफ्त में लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें