अभियान:31 को बूथ स्तर पर पिलाएंगे पोलियोरोधी दवा

बेमेतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • 1 व 2 फरवरी को टीम घर तक पहुंचेगी, जिले के कुल 96 हजार 223 बच्चों को दी जाएगी खुराक

विश्व पोलियो उन्मूलन कार्यक्रम के तहत बेमेतरा में सघन पल्स पोलियो दिवस 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक आयोजित होगा। तीन दिवसीय इस अभियान में शून्य से 5 साल उम्र तक जिले के कुल 96 हजार 223 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक दी जाएगी। अभियान के लिए सीएमएचओ कार्यालय द्वारा सभी जरूरी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई है। अभियान में पहले दिन 31 जनवरी को बूथ स्तर पर शून्य से 5 वर्ष के बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई जाएगी। दूसरे व तीसरे दिवस में 2 व 3 फरवरी को बूथ में दवा पीने से छूटे हुए बच्चों को पोलियो टीम द्वारा घर-घर भ्रमण कर पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसके शर्मा ने कहा कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान के दौरान बेमेतरा ब्लॉक में 26492, साजा ब्लॉक में 22554, नवागढ़ ब्लॉक में 24919 व बेरला ब्लॉक में 22258 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी। इसके लिए जिले में 785 पोलियो बूथ में 2862 पोलियो बूथ टीम सदस्यों में एएनएम, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, मितानिनों व कोटवारों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। पल्स पोलियो कार्यक्रम के गतिविधि की निगरानी निरीक्षण के लिए 70 पर्यवेक्षक की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। जिले में पहुंचविहीन क्षेत्र, मेला बाजार, ईंट भट्ठों, घुमंतू समूहों और बस्ती में जाकर शून्य से 5 वर्ष के बच्चों का चिह्नांकन कर पोलियो की खुराक पिलाने के लिए जिले में कुल 10 मोबाइल टीम का गठन किया गया है।कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल ने जिले के सभी लोगों से कहा कि वे शून्य से 5 वर्ष तक के बच्चों को रविवार 31 जनवरी को नजदीकी पोलियो बूथ में ले जाकर पोलियो की दो बूंद की खुराक अवश्य पिलाएं। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि दूसरे दिनों में स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता द्वारा घर आकर बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाने का इंतजार करने की मानसिकता से हमें निकलना होगा और पहले दिन बूथ में ले जाकर अपने बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलानी होगी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए आवश्यक व्यवहार के निर्देश का पालन करने कहा। कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए घर जाकर देंगे खुराक : डॉ. शरद: जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. शरद कोहाडे़ ने बताया कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। कोविड-19 महामारी को देखते हुए कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए जरूरी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए पोलियो बूथ व घर-घर भ्रमण कर पोलियो की खुराक दी जाएगी। बूथ में आने वाले अभिभावक कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए मास्क जरूर लगाएं।

ब्लॉक में निगरानी के लिए अफसरों की टीम गठित
अभियान की सफलता के लिए जिला स्तर से ब्लॉक में निगरानी व निरीक्षण के लिए अधिकारियों की टीम का गठन किया गया है, जिनके द्वारा अभियान की सतत निगरानी व मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। अभियान की तिथि की जानकारी जनसामान्य तक पहुंचाने और जनजागरूकता के लिए बैनर, पोस्टर की गतिविधियां की जा रही हैं। डॉ. कोहाड़े ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ-साथ महिला व बाल विकास विभाग, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास विभाग, मितानिन कार्यक्रम, शिक्षा विभाग के आवश्यक सहयोग से सफल बनाया जाएगा।

