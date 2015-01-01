पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपलब्धि:बेमेतरा को मिला स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार

बेमेतराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देश के 20 जिलों को दिया गया ओवर ऑल परफार्मेंस अवार्ड, जलशक्ति मंत्रालय भारत सरकार की पहल

जलशक्ति मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा स्वच्छ भारत मिशन (ग्रामीण) अंतर्गत बेमेतरा जिला को स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में ओवर ऑल परफार्मेंस के लिए अवार्ड प्रदान किया गया है। यह पुरस्कार गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत मंत्री जलशक्ति मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा गुरुवार को वर्चुअली प्रदान किया गया है। जिले की ओर से यह पुरस्कार कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल व सीईओ जिपं रीता यादव ने प्राप्त किया। सरपंच संवाद व पुरस्कार कार्यक्रम में देश के कुल 20 जिलों को यह स्वच्छता पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया है। जिले की प्रभारी मंत्री अनिला भेड़िया ने जिला स्तरीय स्वच्छता पुरस्कार का वितरण किया। उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले जिला, जनपद पंचायत, ग्राम पंचायत, व्यक्ति विशेष व समूह को पुरस्कृत करने के लिए राज्य स्वच्छता पुरस्कार 2020 का आयोजन कर जिला व राज्य स्तर में आवेदन आमंत्रित किया गया था। जिला स्तरीय पुरस्कार के लिए जिला स्तर पर चयनित सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थान प्राप्त करने वालों को गुरुवार को बेमेतरा जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री अनिला भेड़िया ने पुरस्कार प्रदान किया। उल्लेखनीय है कि स्वच्छता को लेकर जिले में खासतौर पर अभियान चलाया गया। बेहतर टीमवर्क से यह उपलब्धि मिली।

निबंध व नारा लेखन पर भी दिए गए पुरस्कार
इस दौरान उत्कृष्ट निबंध लेखन प्रतियोगिता में इंडियन पब्लिक स्कूल नवागढ़ के छात्र आदित्य चतुर्वेदी को 21000 रुपए, एकेडमिक वर्ल्ड स्कूल के छात्र अनुराज बनाफर को 11000 रुपए, यूबीसीबीएसई स्कूल के छात्र तनिष्क नामदेव को 5000 रुपए का पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया। नवागांव कला साजा स्कूल के पायल पटेल को 21000 रुपए, अंधियारखोर स्कूल की छात्रा प्रियांशी साहू को 11000 रुपए व बेमेतरा शास. हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल की छात्रा ईशा गोस्वामी को 5000 रुपए की राशि प्रदान की गई। उत्कृष्ट नारा सृजन प्रतियोगिता में भीमपुरी नवागढ़ के मनोज कुमार श्रीवास्तव को 21000 रुपए, चिल्फी-बेमेतरा के रूपेश पांडेय को 11000 रुपए व निनवा के राहुल वर्मा को 5000 रुपए की राशि दी गई। स्वच्छ सुन्दर शौचालय में सरस्वती साहू, नवागांव (मुलमुला), कृष्ण कुमार साहू, ग्राम पेण्ड्रीतराई, सदाराम सिन्हा, ग्राम पेण्ड्रीतराई, मनीराम साहू, ग्राम पेण्ड्रीतराई, मोहन चतुर्वेदी, ग्राम खरहरी (घठोली), कुमार खंडबंधे, ग्राम खैरी, कृष्णकुमार सोनवानी आदि को 5-5 हजार रुपए की राशि दी गई।

सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक मुक्त ग्राम बना किरकी
उत्कृष्ट दीवार लेखन प्रतियोगिता में जय जगदंबा महिला स्व सहायता समूह, ग्राम आंदू बेरला, मां लक्ष्मी स्व सहायता समूह, ग्राम प्रतापपुर नवागढ़, जय अंबे स्व सहायता समूह समेशर नवागढ़ आदि को 5-5 हजार रुपए की राशि प्रदान की गई। माहवारी स्वच्छता प्रबंधन युक्त ग्राम पंचायत के रूप में ग्राम पंचायत आंदू को 21000 रुपए, सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक मुक्त ग्राम पंचायत के रूप में साजा के किरकी को 21000 रु. व उत्कृष्ट स्वच्छाग्रही समूह के रूप में महिला नायिका महिला मंडल भिंभौरी को 21000 रु. दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें