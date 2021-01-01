पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिली सौगात:गिधवा-परसदा में बनेगा पक्षी जागरूकता व प्रशिक्षण केंद्र, मुख्यमंत्री ने की घोषणा

बेमेतरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगधा के कार्यक्रम में 158 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन व लोकार्पण किया

गिधवा-परसदा में आयोजित तीन दिवसीय पक्षी महोत्सव के समापन व ग्राम नगधा में आयोजित लोकार्पण-भूमिपूजन कार्यक्रम के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने 158 करोड़ रुपये के कार्यों का लोकार्पण एवं भूमिपूजन किया और हितग्राहियों को सामग्री का वितरण किया। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने दो महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा की। इनमें गिधवा व परसदा ग्रामों के आसपास जिन क्षेत्रों में प्रवासी पक्षी आते हैं उसके संरक्षण की योजना बनाकर राज्य जैवविविधता बोर्ड द्वारा कार्य किया जाएगा। साथ ही यहां पक्षी जागरूकता व प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र स्थापित किया जाएगा।
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने 2 फरवरी को नगधा-परसदा में अपने प्रवास के दौरान कुल 158 करोड़ 43 लाख रुपए के विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण व भूमिपूजन किया। उन्होंने 124 करोड़ 81 लाख 39 हजार रुपए के 16 विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण व 33 करोड़ 61 लाख 77 हजार रुपए के विकास 37 कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता वनमंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर ने की। साथ ही विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में संसदीय सचिव व क्षेत्रीय विधायक गुरुदयाल सिंह बंजारे उपस्थित थे। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि गिधवा-परसदा में बनने वाले पक्षी जागरूकता केन्द्र में राज्य के प्रवासी व स्थानीय पक्षियों की जैवविविधता संबंधी जानकारी एवं प्रशिक्षण जन सामान्य को दी जाएगी। साथ ही उन्होंने राज्य के समस्त ऐसे वेटलैंड जिसमें प्रवासी पक्षी आते हैं एवं जैवविविधता के दृष्टिकोण से महत्वपूर्ण है उनके संरक्षण एवं प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी राज्य जैवविविधता बोर्ड को दी जाएगी। स्थानीय स्तर में जैव विविधता में वृद्धि के लिये स्थानीय ग्रामीण अपने स्तर से प्रयास करेंगे।
20 साल का रिकॉर्ड इस साल की धान खरीदी से टूटा: मुख्यमंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि इस साल 92 लाख टन धान की खरीदी की गई है। जो एक रिकॉर्ड है।
प्रदेश में धान खरीदी केन्द्र 1900 से बढ़ाकर 2300 कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि 20 साल का रिकार्ड इस साल धान खरीदी में टूटा है। मुख्यमंत्री ने जानकारी दी कि राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना के अन्तर्गत 31 मार्च 2021 के पहले चौथी किस्त की राशि किसानों के खाते में जमा होगी। प्रदेश सरकार हर परिस्थिति में किसानों के साथ खड़ी है। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि किसानों को 17 हजार 322 करोड़ रुपए धान खरीदी का भुगतान किया गया।

पूरी धरती ही परिवार है, यह भावना आप भी रखें: बघेल
मुख्यमंत्री बघेल ने कहा कि गिधवा-परसदा के तालाब में सात समंदर व हिमालय पार कर 150 प्रजाति के पक्षी आते हैं। ऐसे आयोजन से देश भर से पर्यटक आएंगे। इससे रोजगार के अवसर भी मिलेंगे। गिधवा-परसदा को देश दुनिया में ख्याति मिलेगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने तीनों गांवों के युवाओं व सरपंचों की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि वे पक्षियों के सुरक्षा के प्रति विशेष ध्यान दे रहे हैं। वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम यानि पूरी धरती ही परिवार है की भावना को लेकर पक्षी एक स्थान से दूसरे स्थान की ओर उड़ान भरते हैं। पक्षियों में एकता है, हमसे बेहतर चिरई हैं। मानव जाति को भी मिलजुल कर रहना चाहिए।

सरकार ने अब तक अपने 36 में से 24 वादे पूरे कर लिए
इस अवसर पर वनमंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर ने कहा कि पक्षियों के संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए गिधवा-परसदा में तीन दिवसीय पक्षी महोत्सव का आयोजन हुआ। जिसमें देश-विदेश के 150 प्रजाति के पक्षी का बसेरा है। विभिन्न राज्यों से पक्षी विशेषज्ञ भी इसमें शामिल हुए। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने अपना 36 में से 24 वादा को पूरा कर लिया है। संसदीय सचिव बंजारे का उनके क्षेत्र में पक्षी महोत्सव के आयोजन के लिए आए हुए अतिथियों व लोगों ने अभिनंदन किया। पीसीसीएफ राकेश चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि वन विभाग द्वारा प्रकृति की संरक्षण की दिशा में कार्य किये जा रहे हैं। अक्टूबर से फरवरी तक प्रदेश के जिन-जिन स्थानों में प्रवासी पक्षियों का डेरा रहता है। उन स्थानों को चिह्नांकित किया जा रहा है।

सीएम ने किया विविध पक्षी पुस्तिका का विमोचन
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने पक्षी महोत्सव में पक्षी पुस्तिका का विमोचन किया। पक्षियों के संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन के लिए उन्होंने पक्षी महोत्सव जैसे आयोजन को बेहतर बताया। इस अवसर पर वन व मंत्री मोहम्मद अकबर, संसदीय सचिव गुरुदयाल बंजारे, विधायक बेमेतरा आशीष छाबड़ा, मुख्य वनसंरक्षक दुर्ग वृत्त शालिनी रैना, डीएफओ धम्मशील गनवीर व एसपी दिव्यांग पटेल मौजूद रहे।

