पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निरीक्षण:कलेक्टर ने खंडसरा व परपोड़ी समिति का किया निरीक्षण

बेमेतरा/परपोड़ी/खंडसराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल ने मंगलवार को बेमेतरा ब्लॉक के ग्राम खण्डसरा व साजा और परपोड़ी का दौरा कर सेवा सहकारी समिति में रबी सीजन के लिए खाद-बीज की उपलब्धता की जानकारी ली। कलेक्टर ने समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी की प्रारंभिक तैयारी के संबंध मे अधिकारियों से पूछताछ की। खरीदी केन्द्रों में जनरेटर, प्रकाश व्यवस्था, चबूतरा, बारदाना कांटा-बांट का सत्यापन के संबंध मे जानकारी ली। यहां उप संचालक कृषि एमडी मानकर, नोडल अधिकारी आरके वारे, खाद्य अधिकारी भूपेन्द्र मिश्रा, नायब तहयीलदार आरके मेरावी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें