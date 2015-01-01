पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:मेहमान बनकर घर में घुसा और 42 हजार रु. के जेवर व 30 हजार नकद की चोरी

बेमेतरा/रांका5 घंटे पहले
बेमेतरा थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम पंचायत तिवरैया में गुरुवार को दिन-दहाड़े सुबह 11 बजे एक घर में चोरी हो गई। चोर मेहमान बनकर घर में घुसा। उसने अपने भाई का एक्सीडेंट होना बताते हुए घर में खेल रही बच्ची से उसके पापा का हवाला देते हुए आधार कार्ड मांगा। जैसे ही बच्ची कमरे में आधार कार्ड निकालने गई। चोर दूसरे कमरे में रखे आलमारी का लाकर तोड़कर उसमें रखे नकद 30 हजार रुपए व 42 हजार रुपए के सोने के गहने लेकर भाग गया। जिस वक्त घटना हुई, उस समय घर में केवल तीन बच्चे थे। आलमारी से गहने व पैसे निकालते देख बच्चों ने आवाज लगाई। बच्ची का पिता संतोष घर से खेत जाने थोड़ी दूर गया ही था कि बच्चों की आवाज सुनकर घर की ओर दौड़ा और बाइक में भागने की कोशिश कर रहे चोर का हाथ पकड़कर बाइक से चाबी निकाल ली। इस दौरा छीना-झपटी में चोर भाग निकला। पीड़ित व आसपास के लोगों ने चोर का पीछा किया। जहां खेत की ओर भाग रहे चोर को ग्रामीणों ने मिलकर पकड़ा। ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना थाने में दी। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पुलिस की टीम पहुंची जहां चोर को पकड़कर कोतवाली लाया गया। जिस वक्त घटना हुई उस समय घर के सभी सदस्य खेत में कटाई किए धान को लाने के लिए खेत गए हुए थे। पीड़ित संतोष साहू ने बताया कि घर का काम करवाने के लिए कुछ दिन पहले उसने बैंक से पैसे निकाले थे। जिस कमरे में रखी थी आलमारी, वहां नहीं लगा था दरवाजा : पीड़ित संतोष ने बताया कि उसने नया मकान बनवाया है। जिस कमरे में आलमारी रखी थी। वहां दरवाजा नहीं लगा था। पुलिस ने बताया कि आरोपी ने पहले बच्ची से उनके मां-पापा के बारे में पूछा और पीने के लिए पानी मांगा। घर के सभी सदस्यों के खेत जाने की बात कहने पर आरोपी ने अपने भाई का एक्सीडेंट होने की बात कहकर बच्ची से उनके पिता का आधार कार्ड देने की बात कही। जैसे ही बच्ची कमरे घुसी चोर आलमारी में रखे नगदी व गहने लेकर फरार हो गया। इधर, कोतवाली पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। बेमेतरा टीआई राजेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि आरोपी नारददास तिवरैया सहित अन्य चार से पांच गांव में चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दे चुका है।

पकड़े जाने पर खुद को क्राइम ब्रांच का अफसर बताया
आरोपी नारददास पिता भुनेश्वर सतनामी ग्राम बेलाड़ी (30) मोटरसाइकिल से गांव में चोरी करने पहुंचा था। गहने व नगदी लेकर भाग रहे चोर को ग्रामीणों ने गांव से थोड़ी दूर पुराने तालाब के पास एक खेत में पकड़ा। जहां पिटाई करते हुए ग्रामीणों ने उसे फिर से गांव वापस लाया। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने चोर से चुराए हुए गहने व पैसे के बारे में पूछा। लेकिन उसने कुछ नहीं बताया। पकड़े जाने पर आरोपी खुद को क्राइम ब्रांच का अफसर बता रहा था। आरोपी ग्राम बेलाड़ी का रहने वाला है।

