खानापूर्ति:सैंपल लिए, महीने भर बाद आएगी रिपोर्ट

बेमेतरा/थान-खम्हरिया/नवागढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • मिलावट करने वालों के मजे हैं, त्योहार को देख खाद्य व औषधि प्रशासन विभाग एक बार फिर सक्रिय

दीपावली सीजन को देखते हुए लंबे समय बाद जिले के खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग सक्रिय हुई है। इस विभाग की टीम द्वारा सैंपल लेने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सैंपल लेने के बाद जांच के लिए रायपुर भेजा जाएगा, रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बुधवार को कलेक्टर शिव अनंत तायल के निर्देशानुसार खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन की टीम द्वारा मिठाईयों,खाद्य पदार्थों की गुणवत्ता जांच के लिए मिष्ठान भण्डार, होटलों, बेकरी दुकानों, किराना दुकानों का लगातार निरीक्षण एवं निगरानी कार्य किया जा रहा है। बुधवार को थानखम्हरिया, परपोड़ी साजा व नवागढ़ के हाॅटल, मिष्ठान भण्डार, बेकरी इत्यादि खाद्य प्रतिष्ठानों का निरीक्षण कर खाद्य कारोबारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। थानखम्हरिया के जोधपुर स्वीट्स से पेड़ा, नवागढ़ के रमेश जनरल स्टोर्स से बेसन व मां लक्ष्मी जोधपुरी स्वीट्स से रसगुल्ला का सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा है।

केवल समझाइश दे रहे
विभाग की टीम द्वारा सभी मिष्ठान निर्माणकर्ताओं को मिठाई निर्माण की तारीख व बेस्ट बिफोर काउंटर में अंकित करने व अखाद्य रंग (गाय छाप रंग) का प्रयोग मिठाई, जलेबी, लड्डू इत्यादि में नहीं करने निर्देश दिया जा रहा है। अमानक स्तर के खाद्य पदार्थों का भण्डारण, विक्रय करने पर खाद्य कारोबारकर्ताओं को कोर्ट द्वारा नियमानुसार जुर्माने से दण्डित किया जा रहा है। विभाग द्वारा दीपावली त्योहार को ध्यान में रखते हुए कार्रवाई जारी रखने की बात कही है। सैंपल लेने के दौरान खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन की जांच टीम में राजू कुर्रे, जितेन्द्र कुमार नेले, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी एवं नमूना सहायक वरूण पटेल मौजूद थे।

