समस्या:शहर के भीतर बन रहा फोरलेन, निर्माण के दौरान उड़ रही धूल, लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ी

बेमेतरा3 घंटे पहले
  • 30 करोड़ रु. से नवागढ़ तिगड्डे से कोबिया मोड़ तक 3.61 किमी सड़क बन रही

नगर के भीतर ट्रैफिक का दबाव कम करने व यातायात को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए फोरलेन सड़क के निर्माण का काम तेज कर दिया गया है, लेकिन इस सड़क निर्माण से उड़ रही धूल ने शहर के भीतर लोगों को परेशान कर रखा है। वहीं सड़क के दोनों ओर बने गड्ढों के कारण कई बार जाम लग जाता है। इन गड्ढों के कारण हादसे की आशंका भी है। बड़े वाहन व ट्रकों के चलने से धूल उड़ रही है, जिससे पीछे वाले चालकों को कुछ नजर नहीं आता। इससे मुख्य रूप से बाइक चालक व पीछे राहगीर परेशान होते हैं। बेमेतरा शहर के भीतर की मुख्य लाइफ लाइन सड़क को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए काम जारी है। 30 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर इसे फोरलेन का आकार दिया जा रहा है, जिससे शहर के भीतर आवाजाही व्यवस्थित हो सके। नगर के बाहर नवागढ़ तिगड्डे से कोबिया मोड़ तक 3.61 किलोमीटर की लंबाई में इसका निर्माण जारी है, लेकिन निर्माणाधीन सड़क में चल रहे काम ने स्थानीय लोगों को परेशान करके रख दिया है। लोगों की शिकायत है कि सड़क निर्माण के दौरान धूल न उड़े इसलिए इसमें पानी का छिड़काव किया जाना चाहिए, लेकिन कई जगहों पर ऐसा नहीं किया जा रहा है।

सड़क के दोनों ओर नाली निर्माण व फुटपाथ भी
लोक निर्माण विभाग ने सड़क के लिए जो ड्राइंग-डिजाइन तैयार की है, उसके मुताबिक सड़क के बीच डिवायडर भी बनाया जाना है। फिलहाल सड़क के चौड़ीकरण की दिशा में काम जारी है और बेस का काम किया जा रहा है। सड़क के दोनों ओर खोदाई करके उसका बेस तैयार किया जा रहा है। डिजाइन के मुताबिक सड़क के दोनों ओर नाली का निर्माण भी होना है, इसलिए इसका काम भी जारी है। फुटपाथ भी बनाया जाना है। सड़क की चौड़ाई 22 से 23 मीटर रखी जानी है।

पोल शिफ्टिंग के दौरान भी लोग होते रहे परेशान
इससे पहले सड़क के किनारे 5 किलोमीटर बिजली लाइन का विस्तार भी किया गया। फोरलेन सड़क निर्माण कार्य को लेकर बिजली कंपनी ने लगातार बिजली के खंभे व ट्रांसफार्मर शिफ्टिंग का काम किया। जिससे लोग खासे परेशान रहे। सड़क किनारे निर्माण कार्य में बाधा आने वाले 150 बिजली पोल व 16 ट्रांसफार्मर की शिफ्टिंग की गई। वहीं बिजली कंपनी ने यह तय किया है कि इस फोरलेन में तार की रोड क्राॅसिंग नहीं होगी। हालांकि इस काम में बहुत समय लगा।

बायपास बना तो शहर के भीतर हादसे रुकेंगे
इस फोरलेन के अलावा भी बायपास को लेकर सरकार ने सहमति दी थी। ऐसे में शहर के भीतर भारी वाहन अब प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे और शहर के बाहर से ही निकल जाएंगे। इससे लोगों को राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है। लोलेसरा, ढोलिया, बिलई, भोईनाभाठा, पिपरभठा, चोरभट्टी वाली सड़क को बायपास सड़क में परिवर्तित करने का निर्णय लिया गया था। पहले राज्य सरकार ने लिंक रोड के लिए 19.88 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए थे, लेकिन बाद में एनएच के मापदंड अनुरूप बायपास सड़क की मांग पर 49.98 करोड़ रुपए की स्वीकृति दी। इसमें 46 पुल-पुलिया के निर्माण भी किया जाना है। यह सड़क 12 मीटर चौड़ी होगी, इससे शहर में ट्रैफिक का दबाव कम हो जाएगा। इससे हादसे रुक सकेंगे।

