वारदात:घर का दरवाजा तोड़कर 45 हजार रुपए के गहने की चोरी

बेमेतराएक घंटा पहले
  • सुबह भद्रकाली मंदिर के सामने से बाइक पार

शहर में एक ही दिन दो अगल-अगल चोरी का मामला सामने आया है। भद्राकाली मंदिर के सामने नगर पालिका कर्मचारी के बाइक पार कर दिया है। वार्ड 19 के निवासी विजय साहू नगर पालिका में काम करता है, वह शहर के भद्रकाली मंदिर के पास टंकी से पानी चालू करने अपनी बाइक से गया हुआ था। इसी दौरान अज्ञात चोर ने मोटर साइकिल पार कर दी। वहीं दूसरा चोरी का मामला समृद्धि विहार कालोनी में एक घर में हुआ है। उमेश कुर्रे के निवास में रात के समय चोर ने घर का दरवाजा तोड़कर आलमारी में रखे सोने व चांदी के गहने चोरी कर लिया है, जिसकी कीमत करीब 45 हजार रुपए बताई जा रहीं है। पुलिस ने पीड़ित के आवेदन पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर लिया है। कोतवाली टीआई राजेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि वर्तमान में मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुराने चोरी के मामले में पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

शहर में रात्रिकालीन गश्त में हो रही लापरवाही
शहर में आए दिन वाहन चोरी अन्य आपराधिक घटनाएं रोकने के लिए भले ही पुलिस की ओर से प्रभावी रात्रिकालीन गश्त व्यवस्था के दावे किए जाते है। मगर हकीकत में रात के समय पुलिसकर्मी गश्त करने के बजाय किसी एक जगह पर ही बैठ जाते हैं। यहीं कारण है कि शहर के समृद्धि कालोनी जैसे पॉश कॉलोनी में चोर ने अपना हाथ साफ कर दिया। इसकी भनक पुलिस को नहीं लगी।

