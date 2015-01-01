पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:ग्राहकों को प्रतिबंधित पॉलीथिन दे रहे दुकानदारों पर कार्रवाई नहीं

बेमेतराएक घंटा पहले
शहर में पॉलीथिन के उपयोग में रोक होने के बाद भी इसका उपयोग हो रहा है। जबकि नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग ने पॉलीथिन का प्रयोग नहीं करने निर्देश दिया है। इसके बाद भी नगर पालिका के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी पॉलीथिन के उपयोग को रोक नहीं पा रहे है। शहर से लेकर गांव तक की सभी दुकानदार अमानक पॉलीथिन से सामान ग्राहकों को दे रहे हैं।

लगातार पॉलीथिन के उपयोग होने से शहर में कचरे का ढेर लग रहा है, जिससे ज़मीन की उर्वरक शक्ति घट रही है। नपा के सीएमओ होरी सिंह ठाकुर ने बताया कि बीते माह पॉलिथीन को लेकर शहर की दुकानों में छापामार कार्रवाई की गई थी। इसके साथ लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए जूट के थैले भी बिकवाए। अगर फिर से पॉलीथिन का उपयोग हो रहा होगा तो कार्रवाई करेंगे।

